Brighton v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After signing a two-year deal to become the permanent head coach at Manchester United, Michael Carrick takes his side to Brighton for the final game of the season.

United rewarded Carrick after his mid-season arrival helped the club secure a third-placed finish and a return to the Champions League.

Brighton still have a lot to play for and a win would guarantee European football for just the second time in the club’s history, with a place in any of the three competitions still up for grabs.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at the Amex.

Brighton v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Tennis. Coverage begins at 2pm.

Brighton team news

Mats Wieffer has missed Brighton’s last two games due to an ankle injury, but is set to return against United and replace Joel Veltman at right-back.

Diego Gomez has fully recovered from a knee issue and could also go into the starting line-up after making a substitute appearance in their last game against Leeds.

Kaoru Mitoma is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are long-term absentees with ligament injuries.

Man Utd team news

Casemiro bid an emotional farewell to the United supporters after last week’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, and Carrick has now confirmed that was the midfielder’s final match for the club.

Manuel Ugarte or Mason Mount will start in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo, who has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for the World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko has missed United’s last two games with a shin injury and is a doubt to face Brighton, while Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable after undergoing surgery on a back injury.

With nothing to play for in this game, Carrick has also said he will give opportunities to some young players, with the likes of Shea Lacey, Tyler Fletcher and Jim Thwaites set to be in the matchday squad.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

Brighton have won three of their last four Premier League home games against Man Utd and are 17/20 to take all three points here.

Man Utd are 3/1 to end their season with an away win on the south coast, while The Draw is 16/5.

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

These two sides have already met twice this season, with United winning 4-2 in the reverse fixture in the Premier League and Brighton knocking them out of the FA Cup third round in January.

Carrick took over at Old Trafford following that defeat and has since picked up more points in the Premier League than any other manager.

But United have won just two of their last six away games, and they also don’t have anything to play for with third place already secured.

The Seagulls will be fully motivated as they are still chasing a European spot, and we’re backing a home win with both teams to score at 2/1.

Danny Welbeck is in line to make his 400th Premier League appearance, and the striker has an impressive record against his former side. He has eight goals against United in all competitions and is 6/5 to score anytime.

Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League assists record for a single season after setting up a goal for the 20th time in the 3-2 win over Forest.

He also registered an assist in the FA Cup game between these two sides earlier in the season and is 15/8 to get a record-breaking 21st Premier League assist.