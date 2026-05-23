Tottenham v Everton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Tottenham’s Premier League status is on the line when they host Everton in their final game of the 2025-26 season.

Spurs are currently two points above 18th-placed West Ham and need one more point, but a defeat against the Toffees would leave their top-flight fate out of their hands.

Everton sit 12th in the table and can still finish as high as ninth, which may lead to European qualification if Crystal Palace win the Conference League.

Tottenham v Everton kick-off time

Tottenham v Everton kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Everton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 3pm.

Tottenham team news

Having missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, Dominic Solanke will be available for selection against Everton.

First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also available but had to make do with a place on the bench in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea, with Roberto De Zerbi deciding to stick with Antonin Kinsky in goal.

Since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, James Maddison has stepped off the bench for 16 and 28-minute stints and will now be pushing for a start.

Despite suffering a broken jaw during the defeat to Chelsea, Djed Spence is fit to play and has also been named in England’s World Cup squad.

Club captain Cristian Romero is still out with a knee injury, and he has enraged Spurs fans by travelling back to his native Argentina instead of watching the team in person.

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus and Ben Davies also remain sidelined.

Everton team news

Idrissa Gana Gueye has missed Everton’s last three games through injury, but has resumed individual training at Finch Farm, with David Moyes suggesting the midfielder has a “50-50” chance of being involved against Spurs.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish are the two confirmed absentees for the Toffees.

Tottenham v Everton odds

Despite their poor form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are 10/11 favourites to win their final home game of the season.

Everton – who are led by former West Ham boss David Moyes – are 10/3 to do the Hammers a favour and take all three points, while the draw is 14/5.

In the relegation betting, West Ham are 1/8 for the drop, while Tottenham can be backed at 5/1.

Tottenham v Everton prediction

Tottenham won 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier in the season, but home form has been a glaring issue for the club.

They have taken a measly 12 points from 18 games on their own patch this season, and their last home league win came against Brentford in December 2025.

Spurs are also coming up against a side that have done their best work away from home. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have picked up more Premier League away points than Everton this season.

But Tottenham are improving under De Zerbi, and we’re backing them to secure the point they need to stay in the Premier League. A draw and both teams to score is available at 15/4.

Richarlison has hit a bit of form at just the right time, netting four goals in his last nine Premier League appearances. The striker is 8/5 to score anytime against his former club.