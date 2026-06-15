France v Senegal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After losing in the final in 2022, France start their bid to reclaim the World Cup when they face Senegal in their opening group game.

The 2018 winners could potentially become just the second nation to appear in three successive World Cup finals, but they can’t look too far ahead just yet.

Senegal famously beat France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, while the current side won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final before being stripped of their title.

France v Senegal kick-off time

France v Senegal kicks off at 8pm BST (3pm local) on Tuesday, June 16 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

France v Senegal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

France team news

After playing in the Champions League final, William Saliba aggravated a back injury and his involvement at the World Cup was reportedly in doubt.

He played just 45 minutes across France’s two pre-World Cup friendlies, although the severity of the problem has now been downplayed by Didier Deschamps and France’s medical staff.

The Arsenal centre-back has returned to full training with the France squad and looks set to start alongside Dayot Upamecano.

Jules Kounde was replaced at half-time during France’s 3-1 win over Northern Ireland due to a muscle injury, but his withdrawal was just precautionary and the right-back is fit to start against Senegal.

Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are all guaranteed starters in attack, leaving Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue to battle it out for the final spot.

Senegal team news

Kalidou Koulibaly missed the final two months of the 2025-26 season after picking up a thigh injury during a training session at Al-Hilal.

But the former Chelsea centre-back played eight minutes as a substitute during Senegal’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Saudi Arabia, and could now start against France.

Nicolas Jackson was sent off for two bookable offences against Saudi Arabia, but he will not be suspended for the World Cup opener.

The Chelsea striker is expected to lead the line for Pape Thiaw’s side, while getting support from Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye on the wings.

France v Senegal odds

France are 1/2 to win their opening match at the 2026 World Cup, while the draw is 7/2.

Senegal beat then-world champions France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup and are 7/1 to repeat the trick 24 years later.

Les Blues have topped their group in the last three World Cups and are 2/5 to win Group I, which also features Norway and Iraq. Senegal are 7/1 to finish above all three nations.

In the outright betting, France are second favourites to win the 2026 World Cup at 6/1 and Senegal are out at 150/1.

France v Senegal prediction

France are one of the favourites for the World Cup due to their incredible firepower, with Dembele, Olise and Mbappe all among the contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Les Blues have netted at least two goals in 12 of their last 13 matches, and their attacking players should give them a winning start.

But they have also conceded in six of their last seven games, which points us towards France to win and both teams to score at 13/5. France to win by a one-goal margin is also available at the same price.

Mbappe currently has 56 international goals to his name, putting him just one shy of the all-time France scoring record set by Olivier Giroud.

The Real Madrid forward also has a great record at World Cups and is 13/2 to score two or more goals against Senegal.

Having registered 31 assists for Bayern Munich last season, Olise will be France’s chief creator and is 3/1 to register an assist against Senegal.