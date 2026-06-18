Netherlands v Sweden: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Group F always looked to be one of the tougher ones with Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands all genuine candidates to fill top spot and Tunisia facing an uphill task to make an impression.

And that’s how it’s played out so far. The Netherlands and Japan couldn’t be split in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Dallas, although the Dutch will feel it got away after conceding an 89th-minute equaliser.

Sweden, meanwhile, were fancied to beat Tunisia but even their most ardent supporters didn’t see the 5-1 scoreline coming. Something has really clicked since Graham Potter rescued a stalling qualifying campaign and now the Swedes look capable of making an impact on these finals.

Netherlands v Sweden kick-off time

Netherlands v Sweden kicks off at 6pm BST (midday local) on Saturday, June 20 at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Netherlands v Sweden how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting from 5.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Netherlands team news

Jurrien Timber had to leave the squad before the finals started but Ronald Koeman has no new injury concerns following the draw against Japan.

Koeman went with a front three of Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville against Japan, the latter scoring his first international goal to put the Dutch 2-1 in front.

Memphis Depay is another option in attack although he failed to make an impact when coming off the bench in that opening draw.

Sweden team news

There’s good reason to think that Potter will go with the same XI that steamrollered Tunisia.

Brighton’s Yasin Ayari scored twice against the nation where his father was born, refusing to celebrate his opener out of respect but forgetting all that when thumping home his second!

Front two Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will be hunting for more goals after both got on the scoresheet against Tunisia.

Netherlands v Sweden odds

The Netherlands are 4/6 to take victory while Sweden are 4/1 to make it two wins out of two. The Draw is 11/4.

As for the latest Group F betting, the Netherlands remain favourites to win the group at 5/4 ahead of 2/1 Sweden, 9/4 Japan and 66/1 Tunisia. Japan play Tunisia later in the day in Monterrey.

In the outright betting, the Netherlands are 22/1 with Sweden out at 150/1.

Netherlands v Sweden prediction

Sweden managed to hold Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands side to a 0-0 draw in the 1974 World Cup, a fine result in hindsight given that the Dutch’s brand of Total Football took them all the way to the final.

Fun fact: that was the game made famous for the iconic “Cruyff turn” which left Swedish defender Jan Olsson utterly bamboozled.

The head-to-head record is tight – 9-7 in favour of the men in orange with four draws – and it’s another stalemate that appeals most.

One more point should secure Sweden’s place in the knockout phase and although a second draw wouldn’t go down too well with demanding Dutch fans, they’d surely fancy themselves to beat Tunisia.

With plenty of potential goalscorers on both sides, it’s hard to see a repeat of that 0-0 from 1974 so back a Score Draw at 4/1.

Isak and Gyokeres linked up well against Tunisia, both setting each other up for a goal. Isak actually got two assists.

Therefore, back both to set up a teammate once more. Their odds for an assist – Gyokeres 9/1, Isak 8/1 – are way bigger than their prices to score (5/2 and 27/10).

Both to assist for the second game running pays a massive 89/1 if put in a double.