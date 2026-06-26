Second Man Utd midfield signing travels for medical before official announcement

Man Utd are closing in on the signing of young Colombian midfielder Cristian Camilo Orozco from Fortaleza, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already wrapped up a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta with rumours that he underwent a medical in New York around 12 days ago.

Man Utd have now been looking to sign one or maybe two new midfielders before the transfer window shuts, with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni among the players linked.

The Red Devils have reportedly already agreed personal terms over a potential deal for Fernandes but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Reliable journalist Andy Mitten has revealed that Fernandes “prefers” a move to Man Utd over Tottenham but it remains to be seen who will bid highest for the Portugal international.

Mitten said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “Manchester United understand that the player [Mateus Fernades] wants to join the club.

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“West Ham want the highest fee, as much money as possible and an auction situation, maybe his agent does as well and the agent is influencing the player. Jorge Mendes is the agent.

“I’m told he would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United.”

Mitten added: “It boils down to how much United want to pay for the player. They don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

Man Utd have always been set to sign Orozco from Colombian side Fortaleza with Fabrizio Romano confirming his famous ‘here we go’ for the deal way back in October 2025.

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Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have now sealed and signed deal to bring in 17 year old Colombian talent Cristian Orozco. $1m transfer fee from Fortaleza in deal valid from summer 2026. #MUFC lawyers approved all the contracts, deal coordinated by lead scout Antonaccio. Here we go.’

But now journalist for AS Colombia, Pipe Sierra, has revealed that Orozco will travel to Manchester on Sunday to undergo a ‘medical’ at the Premier League club.

Sierra wrote on X: ‘Cristian Camilo Orozco (17) will travel this Sunday alongside Giuseppe Antonaccio, the Chief Scout of #ManUtd, to Manchester to undergo medical exams and be officially announced. The midfielder who emerged from ‘Club de Pies a Cabeza’ and is a youth product of Academia Rojo FC will join the team’s under-21 preseason in Germany.’

Man City look set to sign top Man Utd target Elliot Anderson this summer but John Barnes reckons the England midfielder would have been better suited to playing for the Red Devils.

Barnes told Betfred: “I don’t think Manchester City are the team for him in terms of the way they play. I think he’ll suit Manchester United more. If Enzo Maresca is announced, are they going to stick on a similar path that they were on under Pep Guardiola? Which suits a particular type of player and if they do remain on the same path under Enzo, then I don’t believe Elliot Anderson suits that necessarily.”

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