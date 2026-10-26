Neville savages Man Utd stars who ‘conned’ Michael Carrick: ‘They are nothing’

Gary Neville has torn into the Manchester United first team, claiming Michael Carrick will be ‘disgusted’ by the performances which have likely cost him his job.

Carrick is widely expected to be sacked after Man Utd were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils sit 16th in the Premier League, having won just one of their eight league matches so far.

Carrick earned the role of United head coach permanently in May after guiding the club into the Champions League places last season.

However, the situation has quickly unravelled this term. Performances and results have fallen off a cliff, while Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes have both sparked controversy with bombshell post-match interviews.

Martinez took aim at Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, while Fernandes questioned Carrick’s pressing tactics.

On his Sky Sports podcast, Neville launched a scathing tirade against United’s players.

READ: Eddie Howe now odds-on favourite to be new Man Utd manager

“They’ve teased him, haven’t they? They’ve conned him for a few months. They have, they’ve conned him,” Neville said.

“Honestly, he would never say this publicly because he’s got class. I can say it for him, though. He’ll look at those players with disgust. Some of them, he’ll be disgusted with some of those players.

“A few of them aren’t that professional. I live in Manchester. Some of them aren’t that professional. So I’ve got no time for them.

“There’s a few of them that don’t go to bed at the right time, don’t eat the right things, don’t think about Manchester United every single minute of every day, and aren’t living and breathing this football club as they should be – and as professionals should.

“Why? Because it’s gone to their heads. They are nothing, some of those players.”

Neville continued: “He’s not been able to get a tune out of them and they’ve turned on him.

Treatment of Carrick ‘horrific’, says Gary Neville

“I know that because if Bruno has turned on him publicly, with that little statement, imagine what they’re like behind the scenes.

“If that’s your captain saying that, imagine what they’re saying in the dressing room behind closed doors when no one’s listening. That’s horrific.”

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are the current frontrunners to replace Carrick.

Antonio Conte, Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler have all been linked with the job, too.

But United have reservations about Conte due to his spiky personality, while Emery and Hurzeler are happy at their current clubs.

Wilcox has made Howe his top target for the role, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears ready to listen to the director.

Howe is interested in negotiating with United, even though he left Newcastle in July to ‘recharge’.

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