Leading manager negotiates exclusive clause to join Chelsea and replace Xabi Alonso

One of the hottest young managers in world football negotiated a clause in his current contract that allows him to join any of three huge clubs at a discounted rate, one of which is Chelsea.

Alonso was chosen by BlueCo to take the project at Stamford Bridge to the next level. The Spaniard worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen, helping the German side win the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, before lasting just half a season at Real Madrid.

In truth, there’s very few managers in world football who could get a tune out of that particular Real Madrid dressing room right now, with monstrous egos running amuck.

A new chapter in England awaited when the call came form Chelsea, and despite breaking the club’s transfer record when signing Morgan Rogers for £117m, the start to the new season has been suspect to say the least.

The Blues have won just two of their five Premier League matches so far, and conceded more goals (12) than they’ve scored (10).

A 3-0 thumping at the hands of Brentford last time out showcased how far off the pace Chelsea are, with talk of a title charge looking way off the mark.

There’s no suggestions BlueCo regret the hiring of Alonso, but per the latest from Marca, they can very easily appoint Cesc Fabregas as his replacement if they do decide to make a change.

Chelsea can hire Cesc Fabregas with ease

They brought news of the 39-year-old negotiating a clause in his contract with Como that allows Fabregas to leave for any of three clubs for a low sum, and without having to get Como’s approval.

The trio of clubs Fabregas can leave for are the three powerhouses he starred for during his playing career – Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Fabregas was described as already achieving legendary status at Como having guided the club – who were in Serie B just a few years ago – into the Champions League.

The report noted Fabregas’ dream is to manage Barcelona, though Hansi Flick poses a virtually immovable obstacle right now.

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The German has won successive LaLiga titles and Barcelona look to have taken their game to even greater heights this term.

The Catalonians have won eight from eight so far this campaign, scoring a remarkable 36 goals at an average of 4.5 goals per match.

Mikel Arteta is about as entrenched as they come at Premier League champions Arsenal, and recently penned fresh terms in north London.

But if Chelsea continues to labour under Alonso and BlueCo scratch their itchy trigger finger, a vacancy could open up for Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.