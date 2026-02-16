League One Mansfield Town have been rewarded for their victory over Burnley with a home draw against 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal in the fifth round.

Mansfield produced the shock of the round so far by knocking out Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday, producing an incredible second-half comeback at Turf Moor to win 2-1.

Elsewhere, Wrexham host Chelsea in a welcome distraction in their bid for Premier League promotion, while Newcastle’s run gets no easier as they welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park after knocking Aston Villa out in the fourth round.

Liverpool will go to Wolves in the only other all-Premier League tie of the round, while non-league Macclesfield will go to West Ham if they get past Brentford on Monday night.

The matches will be played across the weekend of 7-8 March.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle v Manchester City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham v Macclesfield or Brentford