The Football Association are planning on keeping England head coach Thomas Tuchel at the helm despite their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The Three Lions seemed in control of the match when they scored on 55 minutes with Argentina creating very little to trouble England up until that point.

But the game completely changed on 72 minutes when Tuchel decided to bring off goalscorer Anthony Gordon and replace him with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

England dropped deeper and deeper with absolutely no threat on the counter-attack, as Tuchel decided to freshen up the attack when it was already too late.

Enzo Fernandez scored a lovely effort from outside the box on 85 minutes, which no England player could get out to, before Lautaro Martinez’s header in added time settled the match.

And now there have been calls from some England fans on social media to bring in a new manager, despite the German having a contract until the end of Euro 2028.

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The Metro insist that the Football Association don’t want to sack Tuchel and are determined to see him lead them into Euro 2028, which will be England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland.

The online version of the newspaper read: ‘And despite England’s inability to reach the World Cup final this summer, it is understood that the FA want Tuchel to lead the Three Lions into the next major tournament.’

Reacting to their defeat to Argentina, Tuchel said: “The team gave everything and we were very close.

“We deserved to be up 1-0. We played one of our better matches, maybe the best match in the circumstances. The team was top, we couldn’t bring it over the line. No regrets.

“We saw the mentality throughout the match and the strong group. We played the matches how they were, we played against strong teams.

“We played a lot of miles, a lot of travelling. We played at altitude, we played with 10 men, we played in the heat.

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“We overcame every obstacle, we came very very close today. It is not the moment now to analyse the full tournament, we just went out now because we lost a crucial match.”

On whether his tactics were to blame, the England boss added: “We were so close but we got too passive after we scored. We conceded a lot of chances and we could not turn the ball possession around.

“We conceded so, so many crosses and chances and shots. We were close but we couldn’t keep the level up after we scored.

“We conceded [chances] straight away, we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.

“They won every header, they kept crossing and crossing so we went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be strong in the air because straight after our goal with no substitutions, we just conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances.

“It doesn’t help if you don’t have the ball. We couldn’t get out. Of course we wanted to go for the second goal but I had the feeling it was not a substitution that would help.

“We stayed in our 4-4-2 but we became passive, we couldn’t win any balls. So I think it was not a structure problem.”

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