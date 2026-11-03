Liverpool star expected to leave in January after situation goes from bad to worse

A Liverpool attacker whose situation has gone from bad to worse is expected to leave the club in the upcoming winter window, according to multiple sources.

The change of manager from Arne Slot to Andoni Iraola has thus far been a positive for most of Liverpool’s forwards. Alexander Isak is fit again and firing, while Cody Gakpo has been amongst the club’s more productive players following a dismal season last year.

Rio Ngumoha’s minutes have increased, Victor Munoz has settled in quickly, Bradley Barcola is already an automatic pick, and Lewis Koumas is featuring more than even he might have ever dreamed of.

However, there’s one attacker who isn’t benefitting from Iraola’s arrival – Federico Chiesa.

The Italian featured sparingly under former boss Slot. With Iraola now at the helm, those sporadic appearances have become even rarer.

In fact, Chiesa has made just one appearance this term when making a late cameo appearance in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. He was also omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the group stage of the Champions League.

Calciomercato previously claimed Chiesa would pack his bags and return to Italy in January if his opportunities in the team don’t increase.

More recently, a German report stated Inter Milan have held ‘informal talks’ regarding Chiesa’s transfer in January. The overwhelming expectation is a return to Serie A is the likeliest outcome if Chiesa does depart.

And per a fresh update from reporter Dean Jones, the signs now suggest Chiesa won’t remain a Liverpool player beyond January.

Game over for Federico Chiesa at Liverpool

Writing for Flashscore, Jones stated: ‘Federico Chiesa’s lack of involvement at Liverpool is putting his future in doubt, with a January departure increasingly possible and Serie A emerging as a potential escape route.’

He went on to add: ‘The situation is becoming increasingly agonising for the former Juventus winger, who arrived at Anfield in 2024 hoping to revive his career after leaving Serie A.

‘With the January transfer window approaching, an exit is looking like a possibility.

‘A return to Italy could provide an attractive solution for both the player and Liverpool, particularly if his lack of involvement continues.

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‘Lazio, Inter and Roma are touted as clubs who could explore the possibility of taking Chiesa back to Serie A, although any move would depend on the type of deal Liverpool are willing to consider.

‘Chiesa still has the technical quality and experience to make an impact at a high level, but his current situation is doing little to help his case.’

Given Chiesa barely plays and often doesn’t even make the matchday squad, logic would dictate Liverpool won’t sign a direct replacement if the winger does go in January.