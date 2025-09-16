You've got 365 seconds to name all 36 clubs in the Champions League...

The Champions League is back! But how many of the 36 clubs in the group stage can you recall?

The group stage kicks off this evening, with Arsenal and Spurs in action tonight; Liverpool and Chelsea start their campaigns tomorrow; before Newcastle’s big night on Thursday.

We’ve given you five of the 36 competing clubs right there. The other 31 are on you.

You’ve got 365 seconds. How many can you remember?

We’ve also listed them in alphabetical order. At this point, it’s barely a test…

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Champions League quizzes

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

Quizzes and Missing Men by club

Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

👉 Big Midweek: Wirtz praying for Isak debut, Newcastle v Barcelona, Maresca, Man City

👉 Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Tottenham vs Villarreal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats