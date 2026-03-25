Steven Gerrard has told Liverpool they must replace Mohamed Salah with a “box office” winger this summer after the Reds legend announced his departure from Anfield at the end of the season.

Salah has scored 255 goals and claimed 122 assists in nine seasons for Liverpool and will leave as a club legend after winning six major trophies including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

After signing a lucrative new contract at the end of last term having driven the Reds to the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Egyptian has suffered a dramatic downturn in form this season and announced this week that this will be his last campaign at the club.

READ MORE: Mo Salah is no Luis Suarez; the Liverpool fan verdict is in

Liverpool attention will now turn to who they can source as a replacement, with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise the pie in the sky ideal.

And club hero Gerrard insists his former club must find a winger who can get bums off seats as Salah has done for close to a decade on Merseyside.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I would be very surprised if they are not in the market for these types of players because you have to buy someone who is box office or else you are not replacing him.

“They have to be top end, top three or four wingers in the world, to replace Mo Salah, because that is what he has been.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves then preferred three potential replacements.

He said: “To replace Mo is going to be hard and cost a lot. You need somebody very special.

“I think if you’re Liverpool you have to go for ready, tried and tested, and for me that would be somebody of the calibre of Olise. If you are talking Olise on the right for Liverpool that is box office.

“[PSG’s Bradley] Barcola can play on the left and right. There is a young lad at Leipzig, [Yan] Diomande, he is only 19, he leaves people for dead.”

Confirming his departure, Salah said in a video on social media: “Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life.

“Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.

“And to the fans, I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”