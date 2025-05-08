Arsenal legend Martin Keown claims one Gunners star “won’t sleep for two or three nights” after his “painful” moment against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Ligue Un giants PSG.

Mikel Arteta‘s side trailed 1-0 on aggregate heading into their second leg and produced a stronger performance in the second match against PSG, but they fell behind on Wednesday night via Fabian Ruiz’s sensational strike from outside of the penalty area.

Arsenal failed to capitalise on their strong start and Achraf Hakimi doubled PSG’s lead after David Raya saved Vitinha’s penalty.

Bukayo Saka offered Arsenal a little hope with a consolation with 15 minutes to go, while a comeback would have been on had the England international not fired over the bar from six yards out a few moments later.

That was as close as Arsenal came to scoring in the latter stages and Keown claims Saka “won’t sleep” after his “painful miss”.

“It was a painful miss,” Keown said on TNT Sports.

“It was painful and it will hurt Saka. He won’t sleep for two or three nights. But he can be proud of his performance, he was causing major problems.”

Keown continued: “You have to hold your hands up to PSG. Arsenal can be proud of what they have done this season in our second year back in the Champions League.

“But it has caught up with us that we don’t have a proper centre-forward, two of them are out tonight.

“For PSG they have no Neymar, no Messi, no Mbappe, all out the door, but now they are a complete side. I’ve not see forward players working so hard.

“How do you beat them? They have to be hot favourites to win this now. You have to give them credit.”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admits “it wasn’t meant to be” as he lauded PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“We gave it everything, it wasn’t meant to be,” Rice admitted.

“You’re in our you’re out in this competition. Over the two legs we could’ve scored more goals but their keeper has been unbelievable and it wasn’t meant to be.

“Sometimes you have to lose a few in order to win and overcome setbacks to grow as a player and as a group.

“We’re going through that at the moment in terms of the league and Champions League – we’ve been here back-to-back seasons – we’re growing as a team but we need to keep pushing and believing.

“We’re absolutely gutted but this doesn’t define us for sure. We’ll be stronger with our players back who have been out for a long time.”