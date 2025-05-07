Mikel Arteta is either ‘Arsenal’s Brendan Rodgers’, a ‘Poundland Mourinho’ or Tony Pulis after defeat to PSG in the Champions League semi-final.

Just not your night…

Very little in it between the 2 sides. PSG are a great team. I agree with Salah when he says they are the best team in Europe right now, they have so many options in attack its scary and their midfield is tireless but full of skill and guile. 2 worldies and a shinned effort was the difference although I think over the 2 legs PSG probably deserved it. Donnarumu had one of his best games as well, sometimes it’s just not your night.

Have to give credit to the players and Arteta, the game plan and execution for the first 20 minutes or so was excellent, just missed the finish (striker anyone?). We threw the kitchen sink at them but we couldn’t finish the chances, couldn’t ask for more. 2.3 xg vs 0.89, on top in most attacking stats..bah…

Brutal to lose in the semis but its great to be back involved at the end of the biggest competitions after so long. We go again next season

Rob A (please don’t let Spurs win Europa, I couldn’t stand the commentary that would come) AFC

Arteta in, obviously

Ultimately, we lost over two legs to a better team, who punished every mistake with unreal goals whilst nothing quite fell for us, with every deflection just dropping short and Donurumma a complete wall.

We may have been more in it with more clinical finishing (although this was no Newcastle or United – this was an exceptional shot stopper playing out his skin) but when you concede a belter in the first 4 minutes of your home tie and then have one of the most dynamic forward lines in European football counter attacking you for 180 minutes, you’re going to have to bring a level that is beyond a tired Arsenal team that found their ceiling.

Story of our season; not quite good enough, no luck, missing key players and pipped by the best team in the respective tournaments (ok, except the FA Cup lol).



Tom (you could choose not to give the morons any airtime btw Mailbox, just a thought), Leyton And if it was in any doubt, Arteta in, obviously. I can’t wait for Berta’s summer spree and the chance to go again with some top end fire power next season. A step backwards

So, no European trophy and thanks to Arteta’s tirade or whatever that was. We know they can’t get match or beat the points total from either of the previous two seasons and by some margin. Is this a step backwards? The end of the process? I don’t want answers, it’s just for the shits and giggles. What happens if they don’t nail second?

Arsenal’s Brendan Rodgers

Just finished exhausting myself watching Arsenal screw up yet another big opportunity to actually get themselves in a position to win something. Dont get me wrong, PSG played very well but Arsenal did enough over the 2 legs to win. One again, the same old story….absolute lack of ruthlessness. Arteta’s done a fine job but it looks more and more likely he’s Arsenal’s Brendan Rodgers…..question is can they find their Jurgen Klopp…..at this point id settle for Mourinho….atleast he wins…..totally gutted right now 🙁

HAK (AFC since 2007)

Upgrade required

Just getting this in in advance,

Stewie, for whatever it is you’re going to write, get f****d. Arsenal fans are disappointed, we’ll get over it, We’ve got no choice. Arteta or whoever it is in charge next season needs to upgrade. Same old, same old. He’s improved things generally but hasn’t got over the line. If you want to win things, well, that’s not enough.

Who do we recruit though? (genuine question).Also if you think British commentators are obnoxious you should try listening to the French. I wanted to punch my computer. ( I chose the couch, and hit precisely the only part of the wooden frame that was hidden underneath, the irony).On to next year.

Adam (Forza Milano) Gooner in France.

Arteta earning his £15m per season…

Quelle surprise! Another trophyless season, now who on earth saw THAT coming? Over £700m spent, zero trophies in five years of a FAKE PROCESS, yet this jester is earning double Slot’s wages? Reverting to embracing the MAGA (Make Arsenal Great Again) kool-aid crackpot tinfoil maths whereby Arsenal actually “won” Two Premier League titles.

Hilarious. Arteta is an un unqualified, Certified Loser. Arteta earns £15m a season!!!

Just to remind you that Hansi Flick (on just £2.5m a year, won the Spanish cup and will win La Liga in debut season), Simone Inzaghi (on £5m a year, made a transfer market profit over two years, won Serie A and is literally playing with Arsenal reject Mkhitaryan and errrr, ManYoo misfit Matteo Darmian), and Luis Enrique (£9.5m a year, in a CL Final) – ALL earn not only significantly lower wages than Arteta, but in the cases of Flick and Inzaghi, they literally have nothing budgets! Yet not only do their teams perform and win, they play outstanding football. And every single manager in that CL semi roster has spent significantly less than Antonio El Pulizon.

A mailboxer recently made an excellent point about how elite teams don’t need to “explain” why they’re elite – there is no debate. The fact that Arteta can blow that insane budget, and the Arsenal squad be still so light is shambolic. The transfer market performance over ten windows has been abysmal, borderline inept. And yet every single summer, 365 is inundated with smug Gooners revelling in their “8 out of 10” transfer windows. Arsenal fans are truly the kings of Cognitive Dissonance: the ENTIRE world can see that Emperor Pulizon is starkers. It’s an action replay of the Wenger End of Days. Liverpool and Citeh fans are delighted for Arteta to remain AFC manager, which says it all.

Netflix FC will of course double down on their unmitigated failure. The PGMOL Deep State will gent a mention, as will no doubt something to do with China and tariffs, and perhaps the latest Billie Eilish album put off their previous daisies. They clearly weren’t just “in the right place at the right time”. Just weird even Leicester have managed to be in the right place the past 20 years eh? 🤔

The ultimate defenestration of the Fraud that is Arteta came this season – when the last remaining excuse for failure “Pep oil money”, was comprehensively blitzed by a manager nobody knew, who came in and spent zero money. That is the ultimate humiliation and any big club wouldn’t tolerate it. Thankfully for Arteta, he’s at a club with a very undemanding fanbase, who will never do introspection – much easier to project and dredge up mental conspiracy theories that would make that felon Trump blush 😂.

When you analyse things in the cold light of day, there is absolute zero reason – especially when you crunch the data and realise that so many other managers are doing superior things, with far less resources. Just as it was the case under Wenger between 2008 and his sacking in 2017.

But if you thought first-season Slot breezing Arteta was going to be the ultimate BANTZ, Arteta sitting at home as one of Amorim or worse still, Big Ange, conspire to outperform Arsenal’s 25-year European record in a single season (and if it’s Ange even funnier, as it’ll surely be his final act before the sack)….Pep, having the worst season of his coaching career and yet he will still outperform Arteta 😂

Dear Lord! How on earth is this even feasible lol. Hilarious.

21 Seasons and counting. Honestly, shut it down.

PS: actually I forgot the “5-1 Citeh” and “beat a mid Real Madrid” trophy! So technically it’s a Double!)

Stewie Griffin (Laughing at anyone thinking an elite striker solves anything. The issue is clearly managerial, and a guy whose best creative attacking impetus, is a set-piece coach 😂)

Above average vs the best

Well known fairy tale about Arsenal.They were huffing and puffing but the brick house stood.A team above average is not good enough against the best. That includes the manager.

Best wishes, Gooner Riho

The Stan Kroenke philosophy

Another barren season for the talented 2nd place bottle jobs (Declan Rice gets a pass). It appears Stan Kroenke’s philosophy of “I didn’t get into this business to win trophies” is alive and blossoming within the walls of Arsenal Football Club

Ken B, St. Louis MO

Poundland Mourinho

Right. “100% I don’t think there has been a better team in the competition”.

Yeah this Arsenal fans. This.

Why are you so happy having the second coming of Poundland Mourinho in charge?

Will

Modern day Stoke

Commiserations Gooners but was it just me or did Arsenal resemble some kind of modern day T-1000 version of Tony Pulis’ Stoke? He must’ve been watching at home with a weird mix of emotions that his biggest detractors have copied his blue print. All they needed was a Crouchy or Kenwyn Jones and they’d have got this done.

Duck

Arsenal conspiracy group’s ‘famous’ member

The TV coverage of the PSG game was awful. Martin Keown, known unbiased Arsenal pundit talking about how you can’t trust the people at VAR ‘after the decisions tonight’. Obviously the pitiful, brain rotted Arsenal conspiracy group has a ‘famous’ member. Even the generally excellent McCoist was incredibly bias throughout. Can we just have some commentary without the histrionics please.

They also seemed to treat Donnarumma like a cheat code. If he hadn’t made so many world class saves then Arsenal would have won. Right. But that’s why the best teams have excellent goalkeepers. Its like Keown and McCoist were annoyed at how good Donnarumma was as if they should have left the goal wide open.

But the best, most exquisite piece of schadenfreude was Arsenal conceding a Penalty (which again the chucklef*cks in the commentary team lost their mind at), that was saved and eventually had no effect on the result.

Chronically online Arsenal fans, you’ve truly fed us like the psychic football vampires we are. And it is delicious. It’s not even the squad that people dislike. This is probably the most likable Arsenal squad that I can remember. But it’s the weird obsession with defending Arteta. These are the same fans that spent his first two seasons calling for his head. That, Arsenal fans is why you get so many people chipping in about you. Perhaps the ficklest of fans around.

Will (Don’t worry Liverpool fans, you’re up there too)