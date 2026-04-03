According to reports, Liverpool have joined FC Barcelona and several other sides in the running to sign Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi.

Senesi is in the top five in our ranking of the best footballers who are due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

There has been a lot of upheaval with Bournemouth’s defence over the past year, and Senesi leaving this summer has been inevitable for a while.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for Bournemouth this season, and he even has four Premier League assists to his name.

And Senesi’s form has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona among a host of clubs linked with him ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Now, Liverpool are the latest club to express interest in landing Senesi, which is hardly surprising given his performances and their need to overhaul their defence.

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Liverpool have secured deals to land Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet over the past year, but Virgil van Dijk has declined and Ibrahima Konate’s future is in doubt.

This means Liverpool will sign at least one more centre-back this summer, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that they are ‘in contact’ to sign Senesi, who has ‘made his intentions clear’ to Bournemouth that he wishes to begin a new challenge elsewhere next season.

Liverpool are in the running to sign Senesi, who he ‘dreams’ of a move to Barcelona and they have him on their list of targets as an alternative to Alessandro Bastoni.

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The report claims:

‘Should a move for Bastoni collapse, Senesi has been identified as a leading alternative. Despite this, the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona’s plans has forced the Argentine’s camp to keep their options open. ‘TEAMtalk can confirm that multiple Premier League clubs have already been approached regarding a potential Bosman move, with Senesi set to be available on a free transfer. Liverpool have been spoken to, but they are far from alone.’

Alternatively, Liverpool could sign Spurs star Micky van de Ven and former Premier League boss Tim Sherwood thinks he is the “obvious choice”.

“Micky van de Ven is the obvious choice for Liverpool this summer in that left centre-back position,” Sherwood said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“There’s not many other options for Liverpool; there’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but there’s no way he’s joining from Everton, so I think that opens the door for Micky to become a Liverpool player, and I think he’d do really well for them.

“He’s got all the attributes to become a top player, but he needs someone like Virgil van Dijk next to him. I think that proven, experienced players by his side would make him feel more comfortable and improve his leadership skills, because I don’t think he’s the leader everyone thinks he is just yet.

“It’s a learning curve for Micky, and he could really benefit from the experience of winners around him, but I still think he’d be a good fit for Liverpool.”

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