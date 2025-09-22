Liverpool have started this Premier League season with five straight victories without ever playing well, and now we can reveal that they are the absolute WORST of the 15 teams in the competition’s history to start with five wins.

They are already five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with their 15-point haul, but they have the worst goal difference of any of the 15 teams to have had a perfect start.

While it’s true that they will be the ‘ultimate bottlers’ if they fail from here, it’s also fair to say that wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, Burnley and now Everton have hardly been convincing.

And now we have looked at the numbers and can confirm that no ‘five wins from five’ team since 1992 when football began has had a worse record than this Liverpool.

The best record was recorded by Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea side of 2010/11, who scored a ridiculous 21 goals and conceded just one goal in their opening five matches on their way to NOT winning the title, which cost Carlo Ancelotti his job. Those were very different times.

And the second-best record was from Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2011/12, when their perfect five-game start included that 8-2 win over Arsenal. And we all know what happened at the end of that season.

And the third? Arsenal’s 2004/05 season when the reigning champions and Invincibles started at a canter. Actually, is it better NOT to start so very well?

Indeed, of the 14 perfect teams that have started even better than this Liverpool, only four actually won the Premier League title in that season.

Here’s the full list of 15-point five-game starters and whether they eventually won the title.

1) Chelsea 2010/11. Goal difference: 21. NOT champions.

2) Manchester United 2011/12. Goal difference: 17. NOT champions.

3) Arsenal 2004/05. Goal difference: 14. NOT champions.

4) Newcastle United 1994/95. Goal difference: 14. NOT champions.

5) Liverpool 2019/20. Goal difference: 11. CHAMPIONS

6) Manchester City 2016/17. Goal difference: 11. NOT champions.

7) Manchester City 2023/24. Goal difference: 11. CHAMPIONS

8) Manchester City 2015/16. Goal difference: 11. NOT champions.

9) Chelsea 2018/19. Goal difference: 10. NOT champions.

10) Chelsea 2005/06. Goal difference: 10. CHAMPIONS

11) Arsenal 2022/23. Goal difference: 9. NOT champions.

12) Chelsea 2009/10. Goal difference: 9. CHAMPIONS.

13) Liverpool 2018/19. Goal difference: 9. NOT champions.

14) Charlton 2005/06. Goal difference: 9. NOT champions.

15) Liverpool 2025/26. Goal difference: 6. Who knows? Probably CHAMPIONS because Arsenal keep bottling it…