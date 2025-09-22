Gary Neville says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accepted he got his game plan wrong against Manchester City with one telling action.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Pep Guardiola’s men on Sunday in the Premier League after goals from Erling Haaland and Gabriel Martinelli.

Haaland gave Man City the lead after nine minutes and Guardiola adopted a very defensive approach to see the game out, but Martinelli found an equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Arsenal boss Arteta has again been criticised for his approach to a big game, following his label as overly defensive in the August 31 defeat at title rivals Liverpool.

MORE: The ridiculous stats of five-star Erling Haaland: more Prem goals than Rashford or Drogba

Mikel Merino kept his spot in the starting XI ahead of summer signing Ebere Eze, while Bukayo Saka was only fit enough to start on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Just as it was against Liverpool on matchday three, Merino’s inclusion raised questions about Arteta’s mentality, even though the Spaniard has scored 13 goals for club and country in 2025.

It’s widely accepted that Eze should have started for Arsenal against City as the Gunners cried out for some playmaking influence in the first half, with Jamie Carragher claiming they ‘wasted 45 minutes’.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Mikel Arteta is ‘Tony Pulis in a Gunners jacket’ as Arsenal pilloried

👉 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Liverpool win as Arteta plays safe and Pep goes Full Mourinho

👉 Neville claims ‘absolute animal’ at Man City is better than Arsenal star in the same position



And Manchester United legend Neville believes Arteta changing Merino and Noni Madueke for Eze and Saka at half-time proved he “got it wrong”, with Arsenal five points behind champions Liverpool.

“My narrative with Arsenal was thinking is he going to take the risk? Is he going to send his players the message that I am going for it, that I believe in you?” Neville told Sky Sports.

“And the teamsheet comes through and I see that Leandro Trossard, who’s a very good player, and Mikel Merino are on it.

“I thought the same at Anfield and I can’t help thinking, and I’ve said this probably now for a couple of weeks: I’m not going to look at what a manager says, I’m going to look at what he does. His actions and his actions at half-time were of a manager who I think got it wrong because if you’re making two substitutions at half-time it’s not gone to plan.

“You know that the players that you started with are not going to be able to win you the game in all circumstances, which is when they go a goal down. So, you’ve given away 45 minutes in a big match.

“You must be looking back at this game and reviewing it and think: should I have started with Eze from the off? Should I have started with Martinelli on the left?

“I understand why Saka didn’t start, we all get that, but it could have been more attacking than it was, and it wasn’t. And again, like at Anfield, the attacking substitutions only happen when they are one down, and that’s not right.

“At Arsenal Football Club, you make your attacking plays at 0-0 to give you the best chance of going and making an impact, but also it sends your message to your players that I believe in you, you’re going to go out there and win me this game.

“That’s the bit that I have doubts about Arsenal, and it isn’t going to go away until someone proves me wrong. I like them, and they’re a good side. I like watching them play, but they’ve got to take the handbrake off.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool would be ‘ultimate bottlers’ if they don’t win title from here…