Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville insists hs “wouldn’t pick” Man City star Gianluigi Donnarumma over Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The Citizens signed Donnarumma in the summer transfer window from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £26m as Ederson left to join Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

England international James Trafford, who was also signed in the summer for £27m, started Man City‘s first few games of the season before Donnarumma signed late in the transfer window.

Donnarumma was part of the Italy side who won Euro 2020 with the former AC Milan star also winning the Champions League in his last season at PSG.

Arsenal also have a very reliable goalkeeper in Raya but Neville insists that he wouldn’t swap Donnarumma for the Spaniard if he was Pep Guardiola.

Speaking after Arsenal held Man City to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Neville told his Sky Sports podcast: “You look at Donnarumma, he’s an absolute animal.

READ: Two Liverpool players gatecrash Premier League XI of the season so far

“He’s just big. When he comes for it, it makes oncoming attackers think about it, because they know they’re going to get a right bash in the head if he comes and hits you.

“For me, I think he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s the type of goalkeeper I’ve always enjoyed. I like Alisson at Liverpool. I like Raya. But I wouldn’t pick Raya over Donnarumma, or Alisson, because I love a massive goalkeeper.

“A Peter Schmeichel, an Edwin van der Sar… It makes a massive difference when your goalkeeper is towering above everyone else.

“But also when they’re very good at what they do. And he’s very good at what he does.

“He makes saves, he dominates his box, he’s positive in his actions. He will make some mistakes along the way and that’s fine -but I think he does the right things. He’d had a big impact already at City.”

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE FROM F365…

👉 Mailbox: Mikel Arteta is ‘Tony Pulis in a Gunners jacket’ as Arsenal pilloried

👉 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Liverpool win as Arteta plays safe and Pep goes Full Mourinho

👉 Liverpool would be ‘ultimate bottlers’ if they don’t win title from here…

Gabriel Martinelli scored in second-half injury time to grab a point for Arsenal after Man City striker Erling Haaland put the Citizens ahead early in the first half.

And Neville has urged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to take more risks in the big games after criticising his team selection.

Neville added: “My narrative with Arsenal was thinking is he going to take the risk? Is he going to send his players the message that I am going for it, that I believe in you?

“And the teamsheet comes through and I see that Leandro Trossard, who’s a very good player, and Mikel Merino are on it.

“I thought the same at Anfield and I can’t help thinking, and I’ve said this probably now for a couple of weeks: I’m not going to look at what a manager says, I’m going to look at what he does.

“His actions and his actions at half-time were of a manager who I think got it wrong because if you’re making two substitutions at half-time it’s not gone to plan.

“You know that the players that you started with are not going to be able to win you the game in all circumstances, which is when they go a goal down. So, you’ve given away 45 minutes in a big match… I like watching them play, but they’ve got to take the handbrake off.”