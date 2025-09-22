Rashford dropped by Barcelona for repeating Man Utd mistake days after Newcastle brace

Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford was dropped by Barcelona over the weekend for reportedly turning up late for a team meeting days after his heroics against Newcastle.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave and join Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season in the summer with the Catalan giants having an option to make the deal permanent next year.

Man Utd loaned Rashford out in the final six months of last season to Premier League rivals Aston Villa after he fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd head coach even claimed in January that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over the England international after being critical of Rashford’s professionalism.

Rashford has had a mixed start to life at Barcelona and there were even some “bulls**t” rumours that they could terminate his loan early – but his stunning brace against Newcastle in the Champions League showed what the Man Utd loanee can do.

Erik ten Hag once dropped Rashford from his Man Utd starting XI for oversleeping with the England international coming off the bench to score a winner against Wolves in December 2022.

And Spanish website Mundo Deportivo reveals that Rashford was dropped from Barcelona’s starting XI in a 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday because he was late to a team meeting.

Rashford, who came off the bench in the second half, ‘arrived a little late to the team’s morning meeting’ with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick having ‘a rule that all his players know: anyone who arrives late on a matchday doesn’t play, even if the manager planned to start him’.

Mundo Deportivo adds: ‘It was only two minutes late compared to the scheduled time, which is one hour before the morning activation session on match days. In other words, he wasn’t late for the session, but rather for the scheduled time.

‘The delay was due to the fact that he was electronically filling out the information the club requests each day when they join their team.’

Despite those reports, Barcelona head coach Flick passed his decision to put Rashford on the bench off as rotation, he told reporters: “For Rashford, it’s normal not to play, matches are every three or four days. We have to manage his minutes.

“You saw that with Fermin. He played many minutes, and we have to take that into account. We got three points, 3-0. Everything is great. We must focus on our game.

“We scored three goals, and it’s not always easy to score three goals against a strong team. I don’t want to talk about the opponent, I want to talk about my team. We must focus on our game and our plan.”