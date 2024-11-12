The international break has come at a great time for these five Premier League players, who are either struggling for game time or struggling in general.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

One of Ukraine’s most influential players, Zinchenko has barely had a kick for Arsenal this season. That is down to a few reasons: injuries, new players and being a defensive liability.

For his country, the former Manchester City star has more freedom to make mistakes as their most technically gifted player. They want him to take risks because he is one of their only players capable of pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Talented players surround him at Arsenal, so his world-class technical ability is not enough of an upside when considering his defensive ability.

Two Arsenal players possessing a lovely combination of defensive and technical ability are Riccardo Calafiori – a new signing – and Jurrien Timber – who is Like A New Signing. Their presence has only harmed poor Zinny.

Zinchenko started Arsenal’s first Premier League match of the season but his only other starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup against Preston and for Ukraine against Czechia in the Nations League. This break is much-needed for a player desperate to get on the pitch and for all the negative things we have said about him, he is someone capable of producing for Arsenal this season. It is easy to forget how good he is on the ball.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

The term ‘outcast’ is used loosely with Szoboszlai. He has only missed one game in 2024/25 and it was in the Carabao Cup, which if anything proves his importance to Arne Slot. Nonetheless, his performances have been well below par, and it is a mystery why nobody seems to be batting an eyelid. This guy cost £60million, for crying out loud! And yes, we are throwing the overrated tag at him.

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai is similar to Zinchenko in terms of his influence on the international stage. He is Hungary’s starboy and captain. What better way to get back into the groove than playing for a team where everyone adores you. The only thing is, Hungary play the Netherlands and Germany this month. Ah.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Ferguson’s development has stalled over the last year. After scoring four goals in his first 206 minutes of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the sky was the limit and everyone and their dog were ranting and raving about the next big thing. He only scored another two goals in the league after that and suffered a season-ending ankle injury in March.

The 20-year-old returned for a five-minute cameo against Ipswich Town on September 14 and got his first goal of the season at home to Wolves six weeks later. Ferguson only has one league start this season and can use the international break to remind everyone what he is about and the potential he has. England away will be tricky, unless the Three Lions have a repeat of the Greece game, but Finland at home is a fixture the Republic of Ireland starlet will be hoping to shine in.

Joao Felix (Chelsea)

Signed so Chelsea could make pure profit on Conor Gallagher and for no other reason, Felix has barely featured in the Premier League this season and his career is in danger of hitting a brick wall.

The former Benfica wonderkid has four goals in three matches in the Europa Conference League but that and the Carabao Cup are the only competitions his minutes are coming, which makes him a pure Premier League outcast.

It is surprising to see Felix included in Roberto Martinez’s squad but here we are. He is in it and might actually play in…the international equivalent of the Carabao.

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Paraguay will be delighted to give Almiron and Brighton youngster Julio Enciso some valuable minutes. Focusing on the Newcastle United winger, he is another big name for a small nation but not someone on the same level or holding the same clamour as Zinchenko and Szoboszlai.

Almiron has 62 Paraguay caps and his country are on a superb run of form. They are unbeaten in four World Cup qualifiers, drawing against Uruguay and Ecuador while beating Brazil (!) and Venezuela.

The Newcastle winger has started all four of those matches but only has one start in the Premier League this season. His omission from Eddie Howe’s starting XI is absolutely justified, to be fair. He is a player the Magpies wanted to sell in the summer transfer window and his defiance kind of screwed them in the transfer market.

Harvey Barnes has been incredibly impactful off the bench, Anthony Gordon is one of Newcastle’s best players and Jacob Murphy is ahead in the pecking order. Going from sitting on the bench for 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest to playing world champions Argentina is quite the difference but Almiron will be absolutely ecstatic to be involved.