According to reports, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have ‘joined’ Liverpool in the race to sign a Premier League star.

Liverpool have made a statement in this summer’s transfer window, investing around £290m on signings as the biggest spenders in Europe.

Despite this, Arne Slot’s side remain in the market for further additions as they could sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and another new centre-back before this window closes.

18-year-old Giovanni Leoni is Liverpool’s latest signing after they fended off competition from Italian clubs to sign the young centre-back, with this transfer a boost following Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool could still sign another centre-back as they have targeted Marc Guehi amid reports linking Ibrahima Konate with a move to Real Madrid, though they are also said to be looking at alternatives.

Brentford defender Nathan Collins has been mooted as a left-field option, with a recent report claiming they are ‘interested’ in him.

However, a new report from The Daily Mail claims Liverpool face competition from Man Utd and Spurs in the race to sign Collins before this transfer window shuts.

The three Premier League clubs are said to be plotting a ‘shock move’ for the Brentford star, though each team has ‘one major issue’ to overcome.

This issue is that the Bees ‘may well be highly reluctant to sell’ as they have already lost Thomas Frank and Bryan Mbeumo, while Yoane Wissa is likely to join Newcastle United in the coming days/weeks.

Still, ‘The Daily Mail Sport understands that interest in the 24-year-old centre-half is surging’, while Man Utd and Spurs have obstacles to overcome if they are to beat Liverpool to Collins.

The report explains:

‘Man Utd and Spurs have now joined Liverpool in tracking Collins, who succeeded the departing Christian Norgaard as skipper. United are keen on adding another defender and have already raided the Bees for £65m Bryan Mbeumo. However, any further business at Old Trafford is only likely to arrive should existing squad members depart. ‘Spurs are also seeking defensive reinforcements. New manager Thomas Frank, who arrived from Brentford this summer, is an admirer of Collins but may well be reluctant to act given the level of respect for his former employers.’

It would be a much-needed boost for Brentford were they to keep Collins, because at the time of writing, they are 3-0 down to Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the new Premier League season, which is new head coach Keith Andrews’ first competitive match in charge.