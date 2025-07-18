Manchester United have made a £69m former player of Ruben Amorim’s their ‘main target’ after completing the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

The Red Devils have made just two signing so far this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves for £62.5m, while Diego Leon joined from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno for £3.3m.

After a long-drawn out chase, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news on Friday that Man Utd had ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Mbeumo from Brentford in a deal worth £71m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later revealed the ‘accepted payment structure’ and details of Mbeumo’s contract at Old Trafford.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s fee will be £65m plus £6m add-ons paid in four different installments. Brentford accepted payment structure proposed by Manchester United.

He added: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s contract at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030 plus option until June 2031. Man United wanted the +1 option and it’s been included in the agreement.’

Romano then claimed INEOS’ priority after signing Mbeumo is to land a new striker amid links to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Romano revealed: ‘Manchester United plan to sign new striker in the next weeks as main target after Bryan Mbeumo deal done. Outgoings will be key for budget as Garnacho, Sancho, Rashford, Antony remain among players set to leave.’

But that claim is at odds with a report from Stretty News, which claims the plan after Mbeumo is to make a play for Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who’s previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The report claims the Denmark international – who made 65 appearances under Amorim, who signed him from Lecce for £16m in 2023 – is now the ‘prority’ and ‘main target’ for the Red Devils, though they are also ‘still considering’ Atalanta’s Ederson and Palmeiras’ Richard Rios.

The report states all of Inter Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona are also ‘keeping tabs’ and despite Juventus supposedly holding talks with Hjuland and his camp, United ‘are the frontrunners in the race’.

The report adds: