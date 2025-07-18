Romano reveals next Man Utd signing after Mbeumo as details of payment structure and contract emerge

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the next signing Man Utd will make once they have formally completed deal for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have made two signings so far this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves for £62.5m, while youngster Diego Leon joined from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

After weeks of stuttering negotiations, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news on Friday that Man Utd had ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Mbeumo from Brentford in a deal worth £71m.

Romano soon gave his update on X with Brentford giving Man Utd the ‘green light’ to proceed after a contract was ‘agreed weeks ago’ with Mbeumo.

The transfer expert said: ‘BREAKING: Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, here we go! Green light from Brentford and club to club agreement reached for £70m package, as @TheAthleticFC reports. Contract agreed weeks ago with Mbeumo as he only wanted Man United move. After Cunha, Mbeumo next for #MUFC.’

The Italian journalist was back on social media later to reveal the ‘accepted payment structure’ and details of Mbeumo’s contract at Old Trafford.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s fee will be £65m plus £6m add-ons paid in four different installments. Brentford accepted payment structure proposed by Manchester United.

He added: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s contract at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030 plus option until June 2031. Man United wanted the +1 option and it’s been included in the agreement.’

And now Romano has given details of INEOS’ plan once they have got Mbeumo over the line with a new striker their key focus after Man Utd were linked to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Romano continued: ‘Manchester United plan to sign new striker in the next weeks as main target after Bryan Mbeumo deal done. Outgoings will be key for budget as Garnacho, Sancho, Rashford, Antony remain among players set to leave.’

Another report in The Athletic has claimed that Man Utd are attempting to make life ‘difficult’ for the five members of the club’s ‘bomb squad’.

The report written by Laurie Whitwell claims: ‘Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia being told they must train separately from Amorim’s group and only arrive at Carrington at 5pm, after the first-team have left, is part of a club strategy to make clear to each player they have no future at United and encourage them to actively search for and accept a transfer.

‘Not everybody at United agrees with the decision to limit their access to evening hours, however, given the relationships they have with people at the club. There is also the fear that ostracising them lowers their value in the transfer market, an awkward look at a time when ordinary workers are being laid off to cut costs.’

