Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are ‘serious’ about signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after his move to Arsenal collapsed earlier this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed two players so far this summer with their fast start to the transfer market has stalled in recent weeks.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has signed from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd made a third improved offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo on Thursday after having two bids rejected by the Bees to date.

The Red Devils are also desperate to sign a new striker this summer after only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side last season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came in for lots of criticism with the young Man Utd duo providing just seven Premier League goals between them.

Attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are all up for sale and likely to leave, giving Man Utd some much-needed funds to complete more transfers.

And, with strikers like Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike out of their reach, GiveMeSport claim that Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

Man Utd are ‘understood to be admirers of Sesko’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League’ and the RB Leipzig star ‘would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations’.

Sesko could have had the option to join Arsenal this summer but Leipzig’s demands proved too much for the Gunners, who have now turned their attention to Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

The Slovenian is ‘not the only name under consideration’ with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson also potential options.

GiveMeSport add that as Sesko is ‘open to the move and willing to forgo European football in the short term, United are weighing up whether to make a concrete push’.

Sesko could fit into Teddy Sheringham’s ideal signings list this summer with the Man Utd legend claiming the Red Devils need to be signing “great players” and not “good players”.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “Ruben Amorim has given the hierarchy above him three or four players in every position that he wants – they are probably thinking about going for the third, or even fourth, most expensive player in those positions at the moment.

“They are good players but not great players, and it’s great players that need to play for Manchester United to help make the club great again, otherwise they’ll end up exactly where they are.”