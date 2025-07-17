According to reports, Manchester United could miss out on two transfer targets, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on another potential signing.

This summer transfer window has been frustrating for the Red Devils as they have made slow to make progress in recent weeks.

Man Utd swiftly wrapped up deals for Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, but they have had tense talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo as each side has refused to budge on their stance.

However, United appeared to cave on Thursday evening as they lodged an ‘improved bid’ for the Brentford star and this latest offer should be enough to sign the forward.

The arrival of Mbeumo would be a huge boost for United, but they still have loads to do this summer as they need upgrades in most positions after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season.

Ruben Amorim’s side are limited by the lack of outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Jadon Sancho remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

And while United’s focus is to overhaul their attack, they are also looking for reinforcements in the other half of the pitch and have been linked with a move for Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan in recent days.

However, United face missing out on the full-back as Italian journalist Matteo Moretto claims Serie A giants have made him a leading target following Theo Hernandez’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

In a further blow, United appear to have missed out on a goalkeeper target, with Fabrizio Romano claiming Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is ‘close’ to joining Napoli after the Red Devils made ‘contact’ to sign him.

Romano tweeted: ‘Napoli are now close to completing deal for Vanja Milinković-Savić from Torino after verbal agreement in place for Ngonge.

‘Milinković-Savić said yes to Napoli proposal in June and club to club agreement now at final stages.’

Man Utd are understood to be in the market for a new goalkeeper after Andre Onana’s form fell off a cliff last season, with a report on Thursday claiming they keen on Aston Villa star Emi Martinez.

Recent reports have indicated that he could cost as much as £45m this summer, though he is said to be available for a ‘bargain’ fee due to a clause.

Despite this, Romano insists Man Utd are yet to “make a bid” for Martinez.

“Manchester United have not made any bid and Aston Villa sources also guarantee that they have not received any official bid from Man Utd,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Man Utd have spoken to Emiliano Martinez representatives several times to be informed about the situation of the player. But this already happened in June. It’s not yesterday, today or this week. In June they had conversations about the situation of Emmy Martinez.

“What’s important to say is that at the moment there is still no club-to-club negotiation, but Man Utd are aware of the situation of Martinez.

“Martinez could be open to joining Man Utd even though they don’t play European football this season. I’m not aware of a concrete negotiation yet or anything close to being completed.

“Let’s see if Man Utd will decide to activate this opportunity or not. But at the moment, as mentioned, the focus of Man Utd is on different things.

“The money has to go on some positions that are considered crucial like the one for Bryan Mbeumo.”