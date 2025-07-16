Man Utd ‘hold talks’ over shock move for PL star as Juventus ‘increase offer’ for Sancho

Man Utd have held talks over a shock move for Brighton full-back Pervis Estupinan with the Seagulls ‘open to offers’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have so far brought in just two new signings in the form of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have also had two bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as talks continue to try and reach an agreement with the Bees over a fee.

And Mbeumo isn’t the only Premier League star that Man Utd are looking to bring in over the summer with talkSPORT claiming that they are interested in Brighton defender Estupinan.

Man Utd have ‘held talks with the player’s camp’ this summer but Italian giants AC Milan could have a say in where the Brighton star ends up.

The Seagulls are ‘are likely to be open to offers’ for Estupinan after they reinforced that position with Maxim De Cuyper signing a five-year deal from Club Brugge.

READ: Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Victor Osimhen to Man Utd in five-man transfer domino effect worth £404m

Man Utd have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options at left-back, while Tyrell Malacia is set to head out on a permanent deal or another loan move.

Another player Man Utd hope to raise funds for this summer is Jadon Sancho after it was revealed last month that Chelsea would not be taking up their transfer option on the loan deal.

On leaving, Sancho sent a message to Chelsea fans, he said on social media: “Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home – team-mates, staff, and the fans.

“Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘fastest movers’ for £45m signing amid Amorim ‘request’ to replace starter he ‘wants out’

👉 Man Utd and Leeds reignite rivalry across the Pennines in race for record-breaking goalkeeper

👉 Man Utd: INEOS block Rashford’s Barcelona dream as Mourinho twist emerges

In a transfer update last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on his YouTube channel: “The real point, the real issue is that Juventus don’t want to cover the whole salary of Jadon Sancho, that’s going to be almost impossible.

“So a salary request change for Juventus-Sancho topic is going to be kind of complicated for the upcoming days and weeks. So let’s see what happens with the salary, Juventus interest is confirmed, Juventus call are confirmed.”

And now journalist Alfredo Pedulla told Football Italia has claimed that Serie A giants Juventus ‘have increased their offer’ for Sancho to £15m.

Pedulla adds: ‘This is considerably closer to the €25m asking price, which is considered frankly unrealistic considering he is already into the final year of his contract and has a massive salary.

‘As we had already confirmed over the last 24 hours, there was more intense contact between Juve and Sancho’s entourage, which resulted in a new proposal.

‘It is worth £15m, circa €17.3m, and an improvement on the €15m including add-ons that had been rejected.’