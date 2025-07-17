The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd have increased their offer to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford this summer.

Man Utd have only made one major signing in the form of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon also arrived from Cerro Porteno.

The Red Devils have been hard at work in negotiations for Mbeumo but the deal has been stuck for weeks after Man Utd had two bids rejected for the Cameroon international.

A report on Wednesday in The Guardian claimed that things had stalled after Brentford ‘raised their valuation to closer to £70m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on not being pushed into paying more than his club’s £65m valuation of the forward’.

That came after respected journalist Ornstein revealed in The Athletic on Tuesday: ‘The gap between Manchester United and Brentford on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo remains considerable. The two sides are several million pounds apart.

‘There have been no significant developments over the past couple of weeks, and a deal is still not imminent, but talks continue as United work to complete a move for the Cameroon forward.’

But Ornstein has now brought some positive news about the progress of a deal as Man Utd have ‘stepped up their efforts’ to sign Mbeumo ‘by making an improved offer’ for the forward.

After their last offer of £55m plus £7.5m was rejected, Ornstein has revealed that ‘the latest proposal is worth £65million plus £5m and is awaiting a response from the London club.’

Fellow transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added on X: ‘Manchester United remain confident on Bryan Mbeumo deal as they improved their bid. Proposal now up to £70m package, add-ons included as @David_Ornstein reports.

‘Talks remain underway with Brentford. Brentford keep working on Omari Hutchinson as replacement, as revealed.’

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham has been critical at the club’s obvious stance that they are open to selling a number of players, including Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it. It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position. They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers.

“I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment. The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it.

“They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”