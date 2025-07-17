According to reports, Manchester United ‘will walk away’ from their deal for Bryan Mbeumo on one condition after submitting an ‘improved’ offer.

So far this summer, Man Utd have spent around £65m on two signings as they have landed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

However, the Red Devils have endured a frustrating few weeks in the transfer market as they have struggled to reach a breakthrough in talks with Premier League rivals Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo.

United have made it their priority to overhaul their attack after they were toothless in forward positions, as they struggled to adapt to Ruben Amorim’s preferred formation.

Mbeumo, like Cunha, would be an upgrade on United’s current No.10 options after the Brentford standout scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

The Red Devils made Mbeumo a top target and he’s reportedly decided that he prefers a move to Old Trafford over Spurs.

However, a deal for Mbeumo has proven difficult as Brentford can demand a sizable fee. The forward is only under contract until 2026, but they have an option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027.

Man Utd have already had a couple of bids rejected for Mbeumo this summer and a deal has stalled in recent weeks.

It has also been reported that the Bees are unwilling to lose Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer, but the latter is attracting fresh interest from Newcastle United.

This appears to have alerted Man Utd, who made an ‘improved bid’ for Mbeumo on Thursday afternoon.

This was revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claimed:

‘Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Bryan Mbeumo by making an improved offer to Brentford for the Cameroon international forward. ‘The latest proposal is worth £65million plus £5m and is awaiting a response from the London club.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on this offer, claiming this is United’s ‘final’ offer.

He tweeted: ‘Manchester United consider their third bid for Bryan Mbeumo as ‘final’. Prepared to engage around if it not outright accepted, but not anticipating going significantly above their latest valuation.

‘Bryan Mbeumo has also indicated again he wants to leave.’

Appearing on The United Stand, Jacobs also revealed United ‘will walk away’ if this offer is turned down, while Mbeumo has issued a one-word response to this proposal.

The United Stand tweeted his comments, revealing: ‘Not only are Man United optimistic of getting the deal done, Bryan Mbeumo himself has told Brentford he thinks the offer is fair, and the move should happen before the USA tour.

‘If Brentford outright reject the third bid and say it’s not near the valuation structure, then Man United will walk away.’