Romano reveals Liverpool are ‘advancing today’ for striker as Isak makes transfer stance clear

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are now ‘advancing’ for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have already been busy in the transfer market this summer with five new arrivals joining Arne Slot’s title-winning side.

Liverpool have thrown their full weight behind Slot this summer with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong the three big-name signings.

But the Reds are not done there with a new striker now moving to the top of the priority list as Darwin Nunez is expected to move on this summer.

Liverpool are interested in both Frankfurt’s Ekitike and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak with the Magpies interested in the former too.

However, Romano revealed that reports of Newcastle ‘advancing’ for Ekitike have not been confirmed to him but that Liverpool are currently looking the more likely.

Romano wrote on X on Thursday morning: ‘Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage. Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then. No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows.’

Before later adding: ‘Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.’

Newcastle have maintained for months that Isak is not for sale this summer after they qualified for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, with Liverpool willing to pay at least £120m for the Sweden international, their resolve could be tested if they receive a crazy offer from the Reds.

And Romano has revealed that Isak is “very calm” about his future this summer and is “not closing doors” on a potential move to Liverpool with the Newcastle striker believed to be “open”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I’m hearing, Alexander Isak is very calm.

“He knows very well that Newcastle want to keep him and he knows that Newcastle want to offer him a really important contract.

“At the same time, he knows that Liverpool would offer not just important money but an ambitious project, too.

“So Alexander Isak is not closing doors to this possibility and Liverpool were never going to make club-to-club contact without a feeling that the player would be open to the idea of a move.”