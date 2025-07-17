Alexander Isak could move to Liverpool for £130m this transfer window.

Liverpool have already committed over £170 million this summer, and their business might not be done yet, with Alexander Isak now firmly in their sights.

A move for the Newcastle striker could cost up to £130 million, taking Liverpool’s total spend beyond £300 million if a deal is agreed. It would represent a massive financial outlay, which has left fans wondering how they can safely afford such costs.

Three major signings have already arrived in Liverpool. Jeremie Frimpong joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a £29.5 million deal after helping the German club win both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal as part of their historic unbeaten domestic season.

He’s joined by Milos Kerkez, who signed from Bournemouth for £40 million after two strong campaigns in the Premier League. The Hungarian full-back made 74 appearances for the Cherries, scoring twice and assisting eight goals.

Liverpool’s biggest signing so far is Florian Wirtz. The £100 million deal, with a further £16 million in add-ons, is the most eye-catching of the summer.

The German playmaker spent over five years at Leverkusen, making the jump from Cologne’s youth ranks to become one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.

If Liverpool are to follow those moves with a club-record bid for Isak, they would need to break the British transfer record, but the groundwork is already in place.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the Reds are in a strong position to spend.

“Liverpool are a super smart football club,” Maguire told BBC Sport.

“They’re in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they’ve spent the least in this three-year cycle, only £325m, and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz.

“They’ve still got plenty of wiggle room with their transfer budget. Plus, a move for a striker is likely to be paid in instalments, meaning the cost can be spread over multiple seasons.”

Maguire also expanded on the club’s long-term strategy.

“Liverpool have been outside the top-10 spenders on player signings since 2019, but their model is a classic case of being smarter rather than bigger.

“Their model has been to ignore the noise and only buy a player if they truly improve the squad. It’s a Moneyball, more analytical approach.

“Chief executive Michael Edwards does a brilliant job, and he never buys players because of external pressure. He doesn’t get jittery when fans call for more signings.”

Liverpool’s financial position has been boosted by £175 million in Premier League prize money and an increase in matchday income following the expansion of the Anfield Road End. A new kit deal with Adidas, reportedly worth more than £60 million per season, begins in August.

In addition, the Reds have banked over £140m from player sales since the 2023/24 transfer window began, and there could yet be more movement before the window is out.

Bayern Munich saw a £58.6 million bid for Luis Diaz rejected on Tuesday, while interest in Darwin Nunez remains from both Napoli and Saudi Arabia.