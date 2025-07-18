Man Utd ‘put aside’ £26m for ex-Norwich star as Barcelona wave ‘goodbye’ to Rashford

Man Utd have reserved some money to buy Gabriel Sara from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window, according to reports, while there is an update on Marcus Rashford out of Spain and Turkey.

The Red Devils have made just one major signing in the summer transfer window so far with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Bryan Mbeumo could be the next through the door though with Man Utd agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford on Friday with a medical likely to happen soon.

And now Man Utd are looking to accelerate some exits from the club with Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho among the players the Red Devils are looking to offload this summer.

Rashford is attracting a lot of interest this summer but many of his admirers have been put off by the £40m fee plus the huge wages he is currently on at Man Utd.

And reports in Spain now indicate that Barcelona will have to wave ‘goodbye’ to Rashford this summer as the Catalan giants ‘don’t have the necessary funds to cover the cost of the operation’.

After Aston Villa decided against taking up their option to buy Rashford after his temporary move in January, it is understood that Man Utd ‘not interested in sending the English star out on loan again’.

There have been rumours that Jose Mourinho is interested in a reunion with Rashford at Fenerbahce and now Haber Global TV Sports Director, Sercan Hamzaoğlu, claims that Fenerbahce will ‘take the lead in this transfer’ if most major European clubs decide they can’t pay for the Man Utd forward.

Hamzaoğlu wrote on X: ‘Fenerbahçe inquired about Marcus Rashford’s conditions Fenerbahçe has not made an official offer for the English footballer but has made contact to inquire about the player’s demands. If Rashford gives the green light to playing in Turkey, Fenerbahçe will knock on Manchester United’s door with an official offer.

‘Rashford has received numerous offers from the Premier League, La Liga, and major European teams. In particular, one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Barcelona, wants the player. However, no club has yet been able to meet the player’s financial demands. If the offers he wants from Europe’s top leagues don’t come through, Rashford might consider Turkey. In that case, Fenerbahçe would take the lead in this transfer.’

After the arrival of Mbeumo, Turkish website Aksam insists that Man Utd have ‘put aside’ €30m (£26m) for the signing of former Norwich City star Sara, who contributed two goals and ten assists in 45 matches last season for Galatasaray.

Aksam add: ‘On the other hand, it has been claimed that Gabriel Sara is keen on playing in the Premier League and could play for Manchester United in the new season.

‘If an agreement is reached between the parties, Gabriel Sara will sign for United and restart his Island adventure.’