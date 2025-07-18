Ornstein reveals that Man Utd have ‘reached £71m agreement’ for Mbeumo with ‘medical soon’

Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford with the Red Devils set to pay £71m, according to reports.

The Red Devils have only made one major signing in the form of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon also arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have been hard at work in negotiations for Mbeumo but the deal has been stuck for weeks after the Red Devils had two bids rejected for the Cameroon international.

A report on Wednesday in The Guardian claimed that things had stalled after Brentford ‘raised their valuation to closer to £70m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on not being pushed into paying more than his club’s £65m valuation of the forward’.

That came after respected journalist Ornstein revealed in The Athletic on Tuesday: ‘The gap between Manchester United and Brentford on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo remains considerable. The two sides are several million pounds apart.

‘There have been no significant developments over the past couple of weeks, and a deal is still not imminent, but talks continue as United work to complete a move for the Cameroon forward.’

READ: Amorim sacked for Xavi as Postecoglou returns: Predicting nine Premier League successors

But Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Man Utd had submitted a third bid for Mbeumo as the Red Devils continued to negotiate hard with Brentford.

And now Ornstein is back on Friday to reveal that Man Utd have finally ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Mbeumo from the Bees after ‘a deal worth up to £71million ($95.5m) has finally been struck’.

Ornstein added in The Athletic: ‘Mbeumo, 26, prioritised United over all other clubs if he was to leave the Gtech Community Stadium and the Cameroon international’s transfer is now in the process of being finalised.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg added: ‘Bryan #Mbeumo to Manchester United is considered a done deal! A total agreement with Brentford has now been reached. #MUFC will pay around €75m million guaranteed plus add-ons, as first via @TheAthletic and confirmed. Medical soon.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 £78m striker ‘wants Man Utd move’ after Arsenal talks and is ‘willing to forgo European football’

👉 Man Utd suffer double transfer blow as Red Devils miss out amid Romano update on £45m signing

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Arteta wants Gyokeres deal today; Milan eye Man Utd flop

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also chimed in on X: ‘BREAKING: Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, here we go! Green light from Brentford and club to club agreement reached for £70m package, as @TheAthleticFC reports. Contract agreed weeks ago with Mbeumo as he only wanted Man United move. After Cunha, Mbeumo next for #MUFC.’

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham had blamed a slow window from the Red Devils on their failure to move on a number of players the club don’t want.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it. It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position. They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers.

“I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment. The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it.

“They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”