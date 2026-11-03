Man Utd get green light to finalise personal terms with Man City star – top journalist

Manchester United could get another opportunity to land Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri when the transfer window reopens in January, with a trusted journalist providing an important update.

Man Utd were offered the chance to open talks for Ait-Nouri on deadline day during the summer window after failing to prise Lewis Hall away from Newcastle United. Man Utd had identified Hall as a perfect successor for Luke Shaw, but Newcastle had no intention of selling him.

A late move for Ait-Nouri was always going to be difficult given the rivalry between Man Utd and City, and no deal materialised before the window shut.

But Ait-Nouri is open to leaving the Etihad in January as he is struggling for minutes, with Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that United could launch a move for Ait-Nouri this winter, with personal terms ‘not an issue’.

‘Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window,’ he wrote on X.

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‘The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City.

‘Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue. #MCFC #MUFC

‘The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.’

Graeme Bailey, transfer insider for our friends at TEAMtalk, revealed on October 29 that the Algerian is ‘set to leave City in January’ as intermediaries working on his behalf have opened talks with United and several other clubs.

Bailey added that Ait-Nouri would be open to joining United from City, despite the controversy such a move would cause.

The main sticking point is whether the two clubs can agree on a fee for a loan or permanent deal.

Michael Carrick’s side still dream of raiding Newcastle for Hall, but that appears unlikely as he penned a new contract at St James’ Park in September.

Instead, Ait-Nouri and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde are emerging as potential solutions for Man Utd.

Man Utd consider Ait-Nouri, Balde moves

Spanish reporter Juan Jesus claimed recently that United, Liverpool and AC Milan are in a ‘bidding war’ for Balde.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano provided the following update on Balde’s situation: “Balde, in the summer, was a potential exit. Barcelona wanted Balde to go in the summer in case of [a] good proposal, but Balde wanted to stay and fight for his place.

“There was no agreement with any club, also because Barca were not letting Balde go on loan or on [an] easy deal in the summer, [it] had to be an important proposal.

“Now it’s November, Balde is almost never playing, really limited minutes. So this could be a situation to watch in January in case of [a] good proposal, in case of [a] good opportunity.

“It’s not the best year for Balde, and this is why his future has to be discussed.

“But everything will depend on the player, because the player in the summer didn’t want to leave.”

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