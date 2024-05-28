Man Utd are likely to make Erik ten Hag sack decision at ‘some point this week’

Man Utd are likely to decide on the future of Erik ten Hag “at some point this week”, according to ESPN reporter Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils had a brilliant first season under Ten Hag, winning the Carabao Cup, reaching an FA Cup final and securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

This campaign ended well with Ten Hag’s side unexpectedly beating arch-rivals Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup final on Saturday.

However, it doesn’t completely make up for a terrible season in which they finished eighth in the Premier League and crashed out of Europe before Christmas.

Ten Hag could still face the sack, according to reports on Monday, but support is growing for the Dutchman from the some parts of the Man Utd hierarchy.

And now ESPN journalist Ogden insists that Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd will “probably be resolved at some point this week”.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ogden said: “Yeah, Erik ten Hag has known, probably since February, that his position was on the line. INEOS and Manchester United haven’t really distanced themselves from the stories that many of us have written, saying they’ve been assessing other candidates.

“Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino – all these names have been put to United and they’ve not really been knocked back. So there’s been a process going on to to identify whether there’s a manager out there who can do a better job than ten Hag. Now I think that process will probably be resolved at some point this week.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also brought an update on the situation at Old Trafford, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’re at an important point of the story with the Manchester United manager situation. They are still talking internally about what to do with Erik ten Hag and it will take some time, but, again, [Kieran] McKenna is no longer on their list even if he was a name being considered.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also involved in the discussions and we know they have made contacts with several managers, holding talks with several agents to make sure they have options in case they decide to part ways with Ten Hag. Now it’s on Man United to make a decision and it’s important to note that the new owners will have a say.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

“Staying with United, we’ve seen them linked, along with many other clubs, with Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue, who is doing fantastic with his performances in Ligue 1.

“Honestly, though, I could mention six or seven clubs interested in Doue – interest is strong, but it’s really early. So we have to be patient on this one. For sure, interest is there from several countries as he’s considered a top, top talent.”

