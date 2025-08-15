Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos as Alexander Isak continues to be linked with Liverpool.

PSG paid Benfica €65million for Ramos but the Portuguese international has struggled to become a regular starter for the club.

Luis Enrique has favoured Ousmane Dembele as his centre-forward, with Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia his favoured wingers.

Ramos often comes off the bench for the Parisiens and did so to superb effect on Wednesday night, scoring a last-gasp equaliser in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham, which his side went on to win on penalties.

Newcastle have been linked with the 24-year-old in the past and could make a move for him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, amid Liverpool interest in Isak.

The Swedish striker is pushing to join the Premier League champions, who failed with a £110million bid earlier this summer.

Newcastle immediately rejected the Reds’ offer as it was £40m below their valuation, while no replacement striker had been signed.

Eddie Howe still hasn’t signed a new striker, failing to land Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, who joined Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively, instead.

Now a report from the Daily Mail says Ramos is ‘back on the agenda’ at St James’ Park as the club’s striker search gets desperate.

Ramos has become a ‘live option’ for the Geordies, who made ‘initial enquiries’ earlier this month, only for a move deemed to be ‘unlikely’.

In a rare boost, ‘intermediaries have indicated that a deal is possible’, with PSG ‘more minded to sell’ than loan the ex-Benfica striker out.

It’s emphasised that the goal for Newcastle is to sign two strikers to help fill the void left by Isak. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a serious target and someone the club have been trying to sign for weeks.

In 87 appearances for PSG, Ramos has scored 34 goals and made eight assists.

Newcastle’s season kicks off away to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. Isak, unsurprisingly, will not be involved.

Head coach Howe said on Friday: “We do [have to forget about Isak] – he’s not here with us.

“We have to focus on who is here and get the best out of them. The players are aware he’s not here, the focus will be on each player playing to the best of their ability.

“I’ve had a great relationship with him – that part of my job is important. I have to work closely with the players to improve them, help them, sometimes console them – there are so many different emotions that players go through. I don’t think he’d have done as well as he’s done with that and without his teammates and the backing of his supporters.

“He recognises that. He’s highly intelligent and knows he wouldn’t have had the success without Newcastle. This is a different moment and we’re working through it together.

“I want him to play. I want him to train. I’ve had those conversations [with Isak] but the details of those will remain private.

“There is no change to the situation. All my focus has been on the training, Aston Villa and the transfer front in terms of getting players in – that is all-consuming for me. Alex’s situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.”