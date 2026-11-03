Newcastle reach decision on sacking Jaissle as squad’s internal verdict on changing head coach revealed

According to reports, Newcastle United’s hierarchy are backing head coach Matthias Jaissle, but the squad have concerns about the boss.

Highly-rated coach Jaissle joined Newcastle in this summer’s transfer window to replace former boss Eddie Howe.

Howe’s exit was considered a blow for the Magpies, but Jaissle arrived with rave reviews and he made a positive start at St James’ Park.

Newcastle lost Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, but they invested heavily on several notable incomings to rebuild their squad.

At the start of this season, Newcastle had a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but Jaissle is coming under pressure following a disappointing run of five losses in seven matches.

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Newcastle supporters started to turn on Jaissle during Monday’s disappointing 1-0 home loss to Everton, and the head coach could do with a win when they visit Fulham in their final game before the international break this weekend.

Newcastle United’s squad point blame for poor start to the season

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle’s squad feel ‘hamstrung by poor recruitment’, and they think this is the ‘biggest reason’ for their struggles at the start of this campaign.

They also have concerns about Jaissle, but the head coach is said to retain support in the dressing room.

The report explains:

‘Jaissle is generally well liked by Newcastle’s players and is said to be collaborative in his approach, but the 38-year-old is yet to adjust his methods to help the team pick up points. ‘There is no overriding desire within the Newcastle dressing-room for a change of head coach and players accept responsibility for below-par performances. But there is a belief they have been left hamstrung by the club’s recruitment and that changes to Jaissle’s set-up could benefit them.’

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And a report from Football Insider claims Newcastle have ‘made a firm Jaissle sack call’, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown saying they are sticking with the head coach.

Brown explained: “Newcastle have been pretty firm with their decision to stick by the manager.

“There’s obviously been a lot of talk about him and a lot of anger from the fans, because they want to be winning games and fighting higher up the table.

“But Newcastle aren’t worried at the moment, they want things to improve but they will feel this manager is the right man to turn things around.

“When he was brought in, it was with the idea that he would be around for a long time and get them back to competing at the top level, so they’re still hopeful he can do that.

“Part of that decision is that they won’t want to admit they got it wrong, because he was they one they immediate wanted when Howe decided to leave in the summer.

“To make a change just a couple of months later is just admitting they got it wrong, and they’re going to be reluctant to do that.

“So for now, I think Jaissle still has the full backing of the board at Newcastle and they hope he will turn things around, even if recent results haven’t been good enough.”

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