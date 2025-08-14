Jacob Ramsey is travelling to Newcastle ahead of a medical with the north east club.

A deal has been agreed for Jacob Ramsey to move to Newcastle, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the player a medical away from sealing the transfer.

Romano said on X that an agreement had been reached for a £40m fee while the player has also agreed personal terms with the club.

He ‘strongly wanted Newcastle’ and the deal is now ‘done’ according to the transfer guru.

After a summer of speculation and missed targets, this transfer saga has been mercifully short for Newcastle fans with initial interest only reported a few days ago.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein said Eddie Howe’s side are the “preferred destination” of Jacob Ramsey who rejected talks to extend his Villa contract which ends in two years.

The player was said to have a number of suitors including West Ham but the ‘Newcastle project’ and the chance to work under Howe are thought to carry the greatest appeal.

The two sides face off in their opening Premier League fixture on Saturday with Villa.

Villa, who are the club thought to be most at risk of PSR, were open to the sale of their academy product who will represent pure profit and ease any financial worries.

Ramsey is set to become the fourth major signing for Eddie Howe this window with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw already through the door.

Also on Newcastle’s wishlist is Yoane Wissa but with the Brentford club linked to Saudi club Al-Nassr, the Guardian suggests Howe’s team have made enquiries over Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

The Spaniard netted 27 times in 45 games last season and reportedly has a €100m release clause.

Meanwhile, Villa are reported to be interested in securing Marco Asensio on a permanent deal having had him on loan last season.

The midfielder is a ‘priority’ for sporting director Monchi with the club expected to submit their first official offer this week. PSG signed Asensio on a free transfer in July 2023 after he left Real Madrid.

PSG have told the player that he is free to go this summer should an acceptable offer come in with the Spaniard having just 12 months left on his deal.

Sky suggests an offer of around €20m could be enough to open the door with the player having already agreed personal terms with Villa.

