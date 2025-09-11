Nottingham Forest star reveals instant Postecoglou impact as Nuno is tipped for Prem return

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that instant impact that Ange Postecoglou has already had at the City Ground.

In an unexpected move, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo and hired former Tottenham boss Postecoglou earlier this week.

It came as a shock after Nuno led Forest to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, while they hadn’t started terribly this term with one win, one draw and one loss.

But Hudson-Odoi could already feel the difference between Nuno and Postecoglou with the England international seeming enthused by his first session under the Australian.

Hudson-Odoi told talkSPORT: “Yeah, that was a session! I can’t even lie to you. For us, it’s building that relationship with him early and getting ideas of what he wants to bring into the team.

“When the manager comes in, you have to make sure that you get that quickly because games happen fast and there’s one coming on Saturday [away against Arsenal].

“So for us, it’s just making sure we’re ready, we’re prepared and make sure that everyone just knows what he wants us to do, and hopefully apply it in the game.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is convinced that Nuno, who has also managed Wolves and Tottenham in the Premier League, will make an immediate return to management.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I think he’ll have multiple options.

“He’s a very competent man who seems to conduct himself the right way, until very recently.

“But he’s a certain style of manager, and there’ll always be clubs who need someone to be able to organise and discipline, and create a team that’s very difficult to play against.

“I don’t see him struggling for work at all.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan agreed and tipped him for a Premier League job as he is “worthy” of another gig in England.

Jordan added: “It’s an interesting dynamic, the style of club has got to be right for Nuno. Because when he went to Spurs it was completely wrong, that’s why he got binned early doors.

“He’s interesting, because he’s successful in what he does. I think he’s a difficult animal, I think he’s a political animal.

“I don’t mean in terms of his leanings, but in terms of the way he plays Machiavellian games to get his outcomes, and I think that doesn’t sit very well.

“I think they ran out of patience with him at Wolves, but he produced a decent side that got them out of the Championship, did OK in the first couple of seasons in the Premier League.

“Did really well, produced a decent side because they had the flying winger [Adama] Traore, he was ripping people to pieces, and they had [Ruben] Neves and a few other people, the Portuguese connection because of Jorge Mendes [agent].

“But I think he’s a slightly difficult animal. Now, people will look at it and go… As a football operator, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Nuno Espirito Santo operates at a relatively high level, with a certain type of football club that’s prepared to play a certain type of way.

“But there is also the other side of him that I think will challenge people. So, where could he go next?

“Is he worthy of another Premier League job? Yeah, of course he’s worthy of another Premier League job, it just depends on the club.

“Is he a top six manager for one of the ‘Big Six’ clubs? I don’t think so. Not because I dislike him in any shape or form, I just don’t think he has that way about him to be a top six manager.

“Albeit, looking at the top six managers and what they’re supposed to be, like Ruben Amorim, who’s supposed to be managing a top six club, who knows what the model is these days.

“But I don’t see him managing a top six club. He had a tilt at Spurs, it just didn’t work and it’s not just Daniel Levy and Spurs, it’s he got binned really quick.”

