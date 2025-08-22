According to reports, Nottingham Forest are ‘considering sacking’ Nuno Espirito Santo as there is ‘tension’ with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss has surpassed all expectations at Nottm Forest since replacing Steve Cooper at the end of 2023.

Nuno successfully guided Forest to safety in 2023/24 before his side were one of last season’s biggest surprise packages as they spent most of the season in the Champions League places.

Forest’s form declined during the run-in as they eventually had to settle for a seventh-place finish and place in the Europa League (via a legal battle involving Crystal Palace), which was still a huge achievement.

Despite this, Nuno has butted heads with Nottm Forest chief Marinakis in recent months and a new report claims the controversial owner is ‘considering sacking’ the head coach.

This is according to journalist Matteo Moretto, who claims the ‘tension’ between Nuno and Marinakis ‘stems from certain signings during this transfer window.

Nottm Forest made a slow start to this transfer window, but they have been active in recent weeks to take their investment beyond £150m as one of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is their latest addition, with the experienced midfielder joining Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye and James McAtee in signing for Nottm Forest.

However, Marinakis is said to be ‘evaluating coaches’ to potentially replace Nuno, who recently hit out at Forest’s summer business.

Nuno said: “We are very far off in terms of the squad.

The plans we had didn’t work out. The preparation in terms of the squad was not ideal.

“We don’t know what squad we have. We have players working here who know they are going out on loan. We have a big problem.”

Despite this, Forest’s recent business *should* have appeased Nuno, with Luiz revealing why he “decided” to sign for the club.

“I am really happy to be here, it’s a big Club and I decided to come here because I can see the ambition the Club has. I am so excited to start with the team and give my best for the shirt and the fans.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, said: “It’s been a very busy but successful period for us in the window in the past few weeks, and Douglas is another addition to the squad that will bring significant quality to the group.

“He’s played at the highest level for a long time, understands the demands of the Premier League, and has experience playing in elite European competition. We’re delighted that Douglas now joins the group, and we are sure that he will be warmly welcomed by everyone at Nottingham Forest.”