Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will “write their own destiny” after putting “chapter 27” vs Wolves behind them and focusing on chapter 28 against Tottenham in the North London derby, and you’ll have to excuse us while we find something to get rid of the taste of bile in the back of our throats.

The Gunners gave up a two-goal lead against rock bottom Wolves on Wednesday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances having been held 1-1 by Brentford last week.

It means the title is now in the hands of rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday night ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Arteta looked as terrified on the touchline as his players did on the pitch almost throughout their trips to Brentford and Wolves, but particularly in the second halves of those clashes, when he and his team lost all sense of composure as the pressure of past bottlings weighed extraordinarily heavily on their shoulders.

Less than a month ago Arteta was imploring his players to “play with enjoyment and courage” and urging fans to “jump on the fun boat” with them. Gooners who ignored that creepy invitation are now watching the ship fill up with water around a bunch of miserable players who have traded courage for cowardice.

And after handing Manchester City the title reigns, Arteta treated us all to some classic middle-management away day tripe about the Premier League season being a book they’re writing and the 27th game against Wolves being the “27th chapter” in his pre-match press conference.

“What I have seen is a tremendous reaction again,” Arteta said. “When you lose points with the last kick of the game, in an unpredictable manner, nobody can really understand that. But this is football

“That was a chapter. In chapter 27, we draw against Wolves. In the next one it is about how we write our own destiny going forward. Life moves on, there’s nothing we can do. It is about what happens next.

“The immediate reaction is tough. It was a shock to the system. We wanted to win and we couldn’t and we have to move on.”

Arteta added: “We have clear instructions. We have to live in the present. The present is beautiful, we are exactly where we want to be in every competition.”

There’s a puke point just next to you if you need it. Even for him that’s hard to stomach, isn’t it?

But we do of course take immense pleasure in the irony of that sickening analogy being that if a chapter of a book is ever as bad as Arsenal were against Wolves you would simply give up reading it. There’s no hope for it after that.