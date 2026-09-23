Eli Junior Kroupi will surely not remain uncapped for long, while Alex Scott will get his first England cap in this international break.

This best uncapped Premier League XI will change over the next few weeks…

Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham, not Czech Republic)

Robin Roefs’ form for Sunderland eventually earned him a Dutch cap but Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper Kinsky has yet to make his debut for the Czech Republic, though he is once again in the squad along with first-choice stopper Matej Kovar and the once-capped Lukas Hornicek.

Right-back: Michael Kayode (Brentford, not Italy)

Yes, he of the long throw and the being really quite excellent for Brentford. He has been extensively capped by his country at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level but remains uncapped for actual Italy, though he has been called up for Roberto Mancini’s first squad along with Aston Villa’s Matteo Ruggeri.

Centre-back: Sven Botman (Newcastle United, not Netherlands)

It’s really quite astonishing that Botman remains uncapped while his lofty Newcastle United teammate Dan Burn is merrily collecting England caps. But Botman faces some very, very tough competition in Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Centre-back: Leny Yoro (Manchester United, not France)

Another centre-half that would absolutely have a little hatful of caps (should you keep a collection of hats in another hat?) if he were English, but Yoro is French and they are spoiled at centre-half even beyond Dayot Upamencano, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate. He’s roughly 25 injuries away from a call-up. It doesn’t help that he can’t get a game for Manchester United.

Left-back: Olivier Boscagli (Brighton, not France)

Currently Brighton’s first-choice left-back and doing a fine job, thank you very much. But at 28, he’s unlikely to turn his many France youth caps into senior honours. Which probably suits Brighton just fine.

Central midfield: Nico Gonzalez (Newcastle United, not Spain)

Very, very expensive for an uncapped player but City paid a January tax on Nico, who had represented Spain at every level bar the big one. He did not make himself indispensable in his first season in England and was then sold to Newcastle for another pretty big fee for an uncapped player.

Central midfield: Alex Scott (Bournemouth, not England)

“He had an excellent Euros and won the title, Lee [Carsley] was full of praise and he did an excellent job in midfield with Elliot Anderson, who is now a regular starter for us. He was very impressive and then he took another step and has become a very regular starter for Bournemouth.

“They are in the top third of the league, overperforming constantly, and he is a starter for them. He puts the intensity in and gets his minutes, so we thought this was the perfect time to reward him, get to know him and see what he can bring to our team.”

The words of Thomas Tuchel when calling up Scott for the first time. It’s astonishing that Anderson was in this uncapped XI Little over a year ago. He’s the only uncapped player in the current England squad.

Right wing: Max Dowman (Arsenal, not England)

He’s 16 and has played just a few minutes of Premier League football this season so he really should not be anywhere near the England squad. But certain pundits keep claiming that he should be in the England squad, even though he is already way ahead of his age group in the Under-19 squad.

Attacking midfield: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton, not England)

He has the misfortune of playing in a very hotly contested position within the England set-up. If Morgan Gibbs-White struggles to get in the England squad as a 10 then what chance does Dewsbury-Hall have? He has apparently turned down Ireland because he believes he can still play for England. We think he might be wrong but he’s a good addition to this XI.

Left wing: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth, not England)

Linked with an outside chance of an England call-up after a three-goal start to the season for the Cherries but at 27, he would already be one of the oldest members of the squad. But England do have a left-sided issue and Tavernier might only be two injuries away from a shock call.

Striker: Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth, not France)

He’s eligible to play for France, Portugal and Ivory Coast but he considers himself very much French and turned down the chance to play at the World Cup with Portugal. Kroupi does have Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in his path for France but if Esteban Lepaul can get the call then there’s no reason why Kroupi – when fit – cannot follow. We would also confidently predict that he will not be playing for Bournemouth this time next year.