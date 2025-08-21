Rodrygo is ‘heading to the Premier League’ after being left on the bench for Real Madrid’s La Liga opener, with Liverpool and Manchester City set to fight it out for his signature in what remains of the transfer window.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to England throughout the summer, with his lack of minutes at the Club World Cup encouraging interest from Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in his services.

Xabi Alonso has insisted throughout the speculation that he’s counting on Rodrygo this season and reports suggested after a meeting between the new Madrid boss and the winner earlier this month that he was set to stay at the Bernabeu.

But now, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has now revealed that Rodrygo is indeed set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

“Exclusive information on Rodrygo,” Nicola said on his YouTube channel. “Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League.

“The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants are the most interested.

“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days – willing to make Rodrigo the replacement for Luis Diaz.”

Rodrygo was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Osasuna on Tuesday, and Alonso was again asked about his future after the game.

“It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different,” Alonso said. “Nothing’s going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition that it was. But this was just one game. I think we can leave the Club World Cup behind us and what really counts is this season. And of course I count on Rodrygo. It’s just one game, we don’t have to read too much in the future.

“If he has those [lack of] minutes in three months, then I can tell you with more certainty. But, today was the circumstances of the match and my decisions [not to play him].”

But Nicola insists it was the final straw for Rodrygo amid a “very bad” atmosphere for the 24-year-old since Alonso’s arrival.

“The atmosphere for Rodrygo at Real Madrid since Alonso’s arrival is very bad,” Nicola added.

“In the 1-0 victory of Osasuna this Tuesday, Rodrygo didn’t even make it off the bench – a player valued at 90 million euros, with a contract until June 2028.”