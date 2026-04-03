Arne Slot has revealed the part Alexander Isak can play for Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Isak has been out of action since the end of December after breaking his leg while scoring only his second Premier League goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

He’s started just six Premier League games for the Reds in his debut season after the controversial £125m summer transfer from Newcastle, which saw him down tools to force through a move to Anfield.

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But having returned to training while his compatriots saw Sweden through to the World Cup finals over the international break, Isak could return to action against Manchester City as Slot detailed the role he could play in their crunch FA Cup clash.

Slot said at his press conference: “We’ll be too soon to expect him in the starting lineup, first time training yesterday after 101 days out, it will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes but we will make sure we do the right thing to build him up.

“But it is a good thing to have him on the training ground, even better to get him on the pitch.”

On whether Isak will play some part against City, Slot added: “It’s a difficult one because we don’t play a ‘normal’ game, it could go to extra time, which makes it difficult if he can only play 10 minutes.

“We can take him off again of course if we have the players but maybe a few minutes tomorrow, but let’s wait and see today how he feels. Two sessions, 100 days out, no sense to start him tomorrow.”

“Rehab did a great job, I see a player much stronger, in a better place but 100 days off to the intensity of the Premier League and Champions League, what is realistic to expect is difficult.

“But I am happy I have a No.9 available again behind Hugo or together with him, that’s already a positive. I said many times, when he’s had a proper pre-season, we can expect more for him, but what we have now is already a big step forward.

“I think we have felt this season multiple times how important it is to get a lead, we have struggled with that. It’s much easier than being one or 2-0 up. Scoring goals is vital, so I am happy Alex [Isak] is back.”

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