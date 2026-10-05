Ex-Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has named a Manchester City star that his former club should sign after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man Utd are among the clubs that could benefit after Man City were found guilty on 114 of their 115 FFP charges.

Man City face huge sanctions if they cannot overturn the verdict with an appeal, with their possible punishments including a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

An additional consequence of relegation/expulsion would be the loss of several key players, and Sheringham thinks Man Utd should make a serious move for England international Elliot Anderson.

Man City beat United to sign Anderson in the summer, but Sheringham thinks the Red Devils should take the “second chance” to sign him.

“Could Manchester United get a second chance to sign Elliot Anderson? I think there’s going to be a lot of top players available at Manchester City, and Anderson is definitely one of them,” Sheringham told Hajpar.

READ: Manchester City cheated and then ‘bullied’ – but Rooney and Robertson are right over punishment



“I love him. I can’t believe anyone has question marks over him.

“He is a fantastic player, and he was brilliant again for England against Spain. He just has everything for me, but there will be 20 players up for grabs, and if Manchester United can grab any of them, it will enhance them, because United don’t have any top players anymore.

“Bruno Fernandes is the leading light at United, and you’ve still got a few good players, but you don’t have anyone who is a top player in their position.

“They’re all at the other clubs, a lot of them are Manchester City players, so there’s a big opportunity on the horizon for United now.”

READ MORE: Man City FFP: How much compensation Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs could receive revealed



Teddy Sheringham gives verdict on Manchester United being handed more Premier League titles

It has also been suggested that Man Utd and other clubs could be handed Premier League titles if Man City are stripped, but Sheringham has explained why he does not want this to happen.

“Getting a winner’s medal now, years later? That means nothing. It would mean nothing to me,” Sheringham added.

“Football is all about the here and now, and what happened at the time.

“You might be able to say we always knew something was wrong or that you couldn’t believe they could spend all that money to bring these top players in, paying top wages, but it changes nothing for you as a footballer.

“Here’s a medal for that year where you failed to win the title? No, not for me.”

READ NEXT: Manchester United owners ‘are the real villians’, not Man City’s who were ‘punished for ambition’

