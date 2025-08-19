Wayne Rooney names ideal target for Amorim to fix ‘crazy’ goalkeeper situation

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to make two signings before the transfer window closes, warning it would be “crazy” not to move for a solution to what he sees as a glaring goalkeeping problem.

The United legend was speaking on his BBC podcast after watching Ruben Amorim’s side lose 1-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend, with Altay Bayindir’s mistake proving costly at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana, who came under scrutiny last season, was left out of the squad entirely, with Amorim insisting the decision was tactical rather than down to injury.”

Rooney believes the situation cannot be allowed to drift, insisting United’s defenders need to feel the same confidence his generation had once Edwin van der Sar arrived.

“There’s the goalkeeper situation and I’m sure every Man United fan is asking the same question,” he said.

“For me, Donnarumma is out there and if there’s a possibility you can get him, you have to go for him. Clearly that [the goalkeeper] is an issue.

“I go back to when we had Roy Carroll and Tim Howard in goal. I don’t think there was 100 per cent trust from the defenders in front of those two goalkeepers.

“But the minute Van der Sar came in and calmed everything down, the defenders trusted him a lot more and you see a better output of performance.

“These United players want that confidence and trust in the goal behind them and I just don’t see that with the ones we’ve got at the moment.

“With Donnarumma, he’s 26 and one of the best keepers in the world. It would be crazy if Manchester United didn’t go for him.”

Rooney stressed the Italian’s salary demands could complicate matters, but believes United should at least be asking the question.

He also offered a word of encouragement for Onana, who he says is capable of recapturing his Inter Milan form if Amorim decides not to pursue another option.

“Andre Onana is a fantastic keeper, I watched him at Inter, and he was brilliant. So you hope if they don’t sign a new goalkeeper, he can get back to that level of form, but he certainly didn’t fill us with confidence last season.”

Rooney also identified midfield as another area in need of reinforcement.

United have been linked with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Rooney says addressing that department is just as important as resolving the goalkeeper issue.

“You would be, yeah, but obviously we don’t know what the situation is with PSR,” he explained when asked if a new midfielder was a priority.

“But to get a midfielder and a goalkeeper is a priority; if they can address that before the window closes, they will be in an okay place.”