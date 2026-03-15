Wayne Rooney has told Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, to keep Michael Carrick in the managerial role at Old Trafford next season, following the win against Aston Villa, as another club legend, Roy Keane, believes that the Red Devils will qualify for the Champions League.

Man Utd beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday to enhance their chances of finishing in the top four.

Michael Carrick‘s side are now third in the table with 54 points from 30 matches.

Man Utd can focus fully on the Premier League between now and the rest of the season, as Carrick continues to work wonders since taking over in January.

Carrick was appointed the interim manager for the rest of the season, but the former England international midfielder has the ambition to stay in the role long term.

While Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are considering Carrick for the full-time managerial position, they are looking at other candidates, too.

READ: Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings as Man United hit every plot point in by-the-numbers Villa win

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Roberto De Zerbi is also being considered by Man Utd.

De Zerbi is without a managerial role at the moment, after the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss parted company with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille in February.

Man Utd legend Rooney believes that De Zerbi would be a “risk” for Man Utd and has urged INEOS to give Carrick the managerial role for the long term.

Rooney told BBC Radio 5 Live after the match: “The club has needed rebuilding a little bit in terms of getting back to the top and back to winning major trophies.

“Michael has been at the club for a long time, and he knows what that takes. He is a good manager, and he is showing that.

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“He is showing that there is no problem managing at this level. The players have responded to him, the fans have responded to him.

“Why would you change it? Why would you try to find someone who is a risk like Roberto de Zerbi?

“For me, he has to get it.”

Former Man Utd and Villa striker Dion Dublin, too, has backed Carrick to get the managerial role at Old Trafford in the long term.

Dublin noted on BBC Radio 5 Live: “What is the point of going to the market and trying to find someone?

“He has gone in and put the arm around the players.

“The calm nature of Michael Carrick has been perfect for this football club.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Roy Keane has backed the Red Devils to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Keane told Sky Sports after the match: “Utd? Yeah.

“I think they are absolutely certs (certain) for it.

“I have mentioned before. Absolutely no distractions, they can just focus on the games.

“Yes, recovery in between the games, Villa looked a bit flat today, Utd in the second half pretty comfortable.

“And you give players such as Bruno time and space, you are going to be punished.

“And I think Utd are absolutely certs (certain) for that Champions League spot.”

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