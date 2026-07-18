Three of the instances of FIFA doing whatever the f*** it likes...

The World Cup final half-time show is just the latest occasion FIFA has seen fit to do whatever it likes with this tournament…

We expected Gianni Infantino to use his power however it suits him at this World Cup, but FIFA have been even more brazen than we feared.

Here are five instances around this World Cup where they have run amok through rules, traditions, fairness and decency…

Hydration breaks

The brass neck on FIFA, suggesting that these are part of their ‘commitment to player welfare’, no longer surprises but still exasperates.

There was already an adequate protocol in place, with breaks adopted if the temperature was above 32 degrees celsius. But FIFA and their pals at the broadcast trough can’t sell advertising for something that may or may not happen.

Of course Infantino tried to defend the indefensible when the backlash grew over the momentum of matches changing after breaks in games taking place in conditions cooler than Sunderland in spring.

“Maybe the coach can reassess certain situations, correct certain mistakes. The players get a little rest and come back in full speed. Well, is that bad necessarily? Maybe it’s good.”

Others, perhaps some playing devil’s advocate, have leaned into the idea that coaches having more opportunity to influence their players might be a positive.

That’s b*llocks.

As much as the coaches crave control, the game is about players. Always has been, always should be.

Coaches can already assert their influence from the sidelines, and if that coupled with all the other time in camp isn’t enough, there is already a predetermined mid-match window for them to ‘correct certain mistakes’. Speaking of which…

Half-time show

FIFA’s latest f*** you comes in the form of a half-time show no one asked for that will literally breaks the laws of football.

They state that players are entitled to a half-time break “not exceeding 15 minutes”. The final interval, though, is expected to last up to 30 minutes.

Of course FIFA are being cagey as f*** around the precise details because they know they are running roughshod over the game as we know it. But they’re gonna to do it anyway.

We’d admire the chutzpah if it featured Infantino on stage with Barry from Eastenders bringing the meme to life, but no. It’ll be Madonna, Shakira, Coldplay, Bieber and a load of other acts we don’t much care for. But that’s not the point.

A Super Bowl-style half-time show was always in FIFA’s plan for the America-F***-Yeah World Cup, but only in the week running up to the final is their blueprint being sheepishly revealed because even these shameless shysters know they are pushing their luck.

No one at FIFA has confirmed the precise details but the BBC says sources suggest the break will be around 20 minutes, while others say 26 minutes or half an hour.

FIFA’s dress rehearsal at the Club World Cup last year last 25 minutes, so it’s hardly going to be shorter.

The concept of a show that extends the duration of half-time is wrong, but not as f***ed up as FIFA incorporating it on the sly.

Overturning suspensions

FIFA have been considerably more brazen in their approach to ensuring the stars they want on their stage need not worry about the consequences of their actions.

It began way back in November when Cristiano Ronaldo was red-carded in Portugal’s penultimate qualifier for elbowing Dara O’Shea.

Infantino didn’t f*** about, brushing off Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code to suspend the last two games of Ronaldo’s three-match ban, ensuring the megastar was free to headline Infantino-fest ’26. But only after Ronaldo served perhaps a harsher punishment: escorting Infantino as his plus-one at a dinner party with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a cast of other truly dreadful people.

FIFA at least learned that simply not red carding their biggest names would save them a lot of hassle. Which is easy to apply for the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But what about the breakout stars FIFA hadn’t yet realise they needed?

Folarin Balogun’s ban was a problem that Infantino had not anticipated, with FIFA so invested in the hosts’ success. So a call from Daddy Donald was the final nudge he might not have needed anyway to reach again for Article 27.

Infantino denied he had anything to do with it because of course he would. But Trump is rather less arsed about keeping his nefariousness under wraps. He revelled in his role in getting Balogun off the hook, entirely discrediting Infantino’s claims of neutrality.

The whole affair stank and, inevitably, turned the sentiment around the United States who, prior to that, had caught the imagination on the pitch on the pitch. Instead, once Trump and Infantino conspired to ruin the hosts credibility, the rest of the world found it f***ing hilarious when Belgium battered them and celebrated with Trump’s own jerk-off dance.

MORE Infantino as secure as ever at FIFA – the Balogun Farrago is no resigning matter, and here’s why…

Of course, the Balogun Farrago could probably have been avoided with a simple disciplinary appeal process, which feels like a rather large oversight on FIFA’s part. Obviously, they were too busy plotting how to scam supporters…

Ticket prices

This World Cup must finally kill, burn and bury the notion that football, at the top level at least, is about fans.

Christ, FIFA have made the Premier League look benevolent by comparison. The Prem give not one shiny sh*te about supporters but at least they are still pretending to.

It is not just about the cost, which is f***ing obscene. But FIFA’s implementation of variable pricing made the process of trying to buy them a “gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices”, according to the New Jersey lawmakers.

It has been alleged that fans have been “misled” – ya think? – while variable pricing allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34%.

Not content with pulling your pants down at the first instance, FIFA also insisted on bending you over should you wish to sell on your tickets by taking 15% from both the buyer and the seller.

There are so many levels to this wicked game, it’s hard to keep track.

FIFA’s justification for such a cynical cash grab is the demand for tickets remains despite the outrageous prices and process. Of course it does. There are more than enough wealthy individuals and businesses to make sure seats are sold. So, f*** everyone else, right?

Ticket prices of the level we’ve seen at this World Cup should not be allowed to become normalised – but we fear that battle is already lost. The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey are to investigate FIFA, but Infantino has already got away with his cash grab. And he won’t stop there.

MORE: Examining every word of self-titled ‘man of the people’ Rio Ferdinand on World Cup tickets

Inventing the FIFA Peace Prize to pacify Trump

Infantino won’t stop there because he knows he can’t be stopped. He has been pissed on his own power for ages now, and fair play to the bloke, he’s insulated himself from scrutiny or challenge with all the dastardly guile of an evil genius.

Infantino is almost bigger than FIFA now. Which he wants you to know by dictating that he must be shown at least once per half during every game he attends.

But there’s always someone bigger. In this case, the orange moron in the White House.

For FIFA to be able to keep up appearances at this World Cup, Infantino needs Trump onside. Which, as many of his acolytes have discovered, is no easy feat.

Infantino has achieved it with a truly sickening level of sycophancy. It’s cringeworthy, but if the FIFA president is willing to forego his dignity, that’s up to him.

What we still take issue with, though, is Infantino claiming to speak for the ‘global football family’ while so nakedly endorsing and enabling one of the planet’s most dangerous occupiers of public office.

Even if Trump wasn’t Trump, manufacturing and awarding him the FIFA Peace Prize trampled over the supposedly politically-neutral governing body’s own statutes.

The ridiculous sight of Infantino crowning Trump on stage last December would have been funny were it not so tragic.

MORE: Infantino pledges football’s unswerving support to Trump – not in our f*cking name