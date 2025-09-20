Liverpool v Everton predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We have a nice juicy Merseyside derby to start the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday lunchtime.

The chips are stacked heavily against sixth-placed Everton as it’s not a game they thrive in, especially at Anfield.

Everton have won just once at Anfield since 2000, a 2-0 victory in February 2021 when the Reds were going through a mini slump, without a home win in six. Remember those heady days when Liverpool were a bit meh? No, neither do I.

Unbeaten Liverpool come into Saturday’s match after picking up another famous European victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, with another late winner. This time via an Virgil van Dijk injury-time header.

That’s now five games on the trot where Liverpool have scored the winning goals in the last ten minutes of the match.

This kind of stat will be giving opposing managers nightmares, especially Everton boss David Moyes who is not adverse to beefing up his defence when trying to hold on to a result in the dying embers of a match. Only to have your back ten cruelly breached with seconds to go.

Like Brentford scoring a glut of early goals last season, we all know the late late Liverpool show can’t go on forever. But it still feels like Everton will be the next team on the list to be given that last minute kick in the balls.

The Merseyside derby will be cagey, as always, full of cards, as always, and Liverpool will score the winner in the last five minutes, as always.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool appear to have come out of the Atletico match relatively unscathed.

Previous injury doubts Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister returned to action on Wednesday night, while Alexander Isak made his debut as he aims to get back up to full match fitness.

Milos Kerkez should step back in for Andy Robertson at left back, while Dominik Szobozlai could be rested for Mac Allister.

Curtis Jones could still be missing from the squad after picking up a knock before the international break.

Liverpool expected line-up

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson – Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez – Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo – Isak

Everton team news

Everton manager David Moyes is likely to name an unchanged side for the Anfield trip, after the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

The Toffees are still without Jarrad Branthwaite, who has a hamstring injury, and Vitalii Mykolenko who picked up a knock before the international break. He is still being monitored by Everton so could miss out again.

Everton expected line-up

Everton predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford – O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner – Gueye, Iroegbunam- Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish – Beto

How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs. Everton will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with the kick-off at 1230pm.

Streaming is available through discovery+, while BBC Radio Mereseyside and Talksport will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Liverpool vs Everton stats

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 28 matches against Everton in all competitions at Anfield

– Liverpool have won the last four encounters between the two sides at Anfield, keeping clean sheets in all of them

– Everton haven’t scored in five of their last seven matches between the two sides

– The Merseyside derby has the most red cards of any fixture in the Premier League with 25

– Everton have won six of their last 11 away Premier League games

– David Moyes hasn’t won a Premier League match at Anfield in 20 attempts

– 12 of the last 20 Merseyside derbies have seen under 2.5 goals land

– Ref Darren England is averaging 3.6 cards this season with both sides booked landing in all his matches.

Liverpool vs Everton predictions

We are going to lean into Liverpool’s last gasp heroics in the last five matches, by backing the Reds to come up trumps in the second half again.

The dreamers will be backing Alexander Isak to score the winner in the last ten minutes. But we don’t think he’ll see out the entire match, so are going to plump for a more sensible data-based selection.

Rather than a goalscorer we are going to put a different slant on it, as the half time/full time market is the one that catches the eye.

Everton have managed to hold Liverpool to a half-time draw in three of their last four matches, only for the Reds to grab the winner in the second half. The much-missed Diogo Jota scoring in the 57th minute of their last match at Anfield back in February.

We are not expecting a great deal of goals, so draw/Liverpool is the way to go.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall seems to be turning into Everton’s midfielder enforcer. He already has three yellow cards and has committed nine fouls from just four games.

Darren England will ref the match and he’s been dishing out the cards this campaign, averaging 3.6 so far from five matches. He averaged 4.74 cards across 19 matches last season.

Put him and Dewsbury Hall together and some yellow card magic is bound to happen, it’s the Merseyside derby after all.