Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening looking to close out 2025 with back-to-back Premier League wins.

After edging past Newcastle United on Boxing Day, United have a chance to build momentum against a Wolves side rooted to the bottom of the table and running out of time.

Ruben Amorim’s team were far from fluent last time out but found a way to win, with Patrick Dorgu’s stunning volley settling a tight contest. A switch to a back four saw United concede territory and ride their luck, yet they held firm to secure just their second clean sheet of the league season.

That result continued a steady upturn at Old Trafford. After winning only four of his first 14 home league games, Amorim has now overseen five victories in the last eight, lifting the mood around the club despite ongoing squad disruption.

Still without a league win this season and now 16 points from safety, Wolves have lost 11 straight Premier League games and look increasingly destined for the drop.

United have won eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides, including a 4-1 victory at Molineux earlier this month, and will expect to assert control again against the league’s leakiest defence.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 20:15 (UK) on Tuesday at Old Trafford. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Manchester United team news

United remain stretched, with Bruno Fernandes still absent and Mason Mount a major doubt after being withdrawn at half-time on Friday.

Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are all sidelined, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui remain away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Patrick Dorgu is expected to stay involved after an eye-catching performance against Newcastle, having now been directly involved in two goals in as many games. He should again support Benjamin Sesko alongside Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko

Wolves team news

Wolves continue to battle personnel issues, particularly in defence, with Toti Gomes and Emmanuel Agbadou unavailable.

Rodrigo Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Marshall Munetsi, Daniel Bentley and Tawanda Chirewa are also sidelined, while Hugo Bueno has returned to action.

With Jorgen Strand Larsen struggling for form, Tolu Arokodare could continue up front alongside 18-year-old Mateus Mane as Wolves search for solutions.

Wolves expected lineup

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Arokodare

Manchester United vs Wolves stats

– Manchester United have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Wolves.

– United beat Wolves 4-1 at Molineux earlier this month.

– United kept just their second league clean sheet of the season against Newcastle.

– Patrick Dorgu has been involved in two goals in his last two games after just one involvement in his first 36 appearances.

– Wolves are winless in 18 Premier League matches this season.

– Wolves have lost 25 league games in 2025 and could equal the all-time Premier League record with another defeat.

Manchester United vs Wolves predictions

United should have enough to take all three points, but their defensive record suggests Wolves will not be completely shut out. Amorim’s side remain vulnerable at the back and have struggled for clean sheets all season, even in games they control.

Wolves continue to lose, yet they have competed in spells under Rob Edwards and should find opportunities against a United defence that has rarely looked settled. That makes backing United to win while conceding a goal a sensible middle ground.

Man United to win and both teams to score appeals here, especially given Wolves’ tendency to stay involved before eventually falling short.

Goals also look likely at both ends. United’s matches have rarely stayed tight, while Wolves’ defence continues to give up chances in volume. Over 2.5 goals fits the pattern of how both sides’ games have played out across the season.