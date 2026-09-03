Newcastle v Bournemouth: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

There was a sense of trepidation about Newcastle’s fortunes this season after the loss of star names and the departure of boss Eddie Howe. Some naysayers even scrolled the relegation odds.

But, although we’re only two games in, the signs are hugely promising. Newcastle were within a whisker of beating Liverpool in their opener before drawing 2-2, and then they went to Spurs and came away with a deserved 2-0 win. Young German boss Matthias Jaissle has given the club fresh energy and suddenly the future looks bright.

Bournemouth also went German following the departure of Andoni Iraola to Liverpool. So far for former Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig boss, Marco Rose, it’s been a case of nearly but not quite. They were 1-0 up at Manchester City before shipping two late goals in a 2-1 loss and they then conceded a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Everton.

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick-off time

Newcastle v Bournemouth kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, September 5 at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle v Bournemouth how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

The Magpies have absentees in defence, midfield and attack with Dan Burn (ankle/foot), Joelinton (thigh) and William Osula (ankle/foot) all ruled out.

Right-back Tino Livramento is also likely to miss out despite returning to training following surgery on a calf injury.

Summer signing Nico Gonzalez started the Spurs game so is all set to continue in a midfield two alongside Lewis Miley.

Newcastle landed Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille in the transfer window, but the 21-year-old Belgian is likely to begin the game on the bench.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth’s transfer window was more about keeping their existing talents so, in that respect, it was a successful one.

That means Alex Scott, who scored the opener against Everton, will remain the main man in midfield to try and serve a frontline of Evanilson up top with Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert and Rayan in behind.

Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli and Veljko Milosavljevic all remain unavailable.

Newcastle v Bournemouth odds

Newcastle are winless in their last eight meetings against Bournemouth, drawing five of those. They’re 6/5 to get all three points and end that streak.

Bournemouth are 21/10 to win their third straight Premier League game at St James’ Park while The Draw is 11/4.

Newcastle are 4/6 for a Top 10 finish this season while Bournemouth are 11/8 in the same market.

Newcastle v Bournemouth prediction

It’s an early start in Newcastle for the ‘Eddie Howe doesn’t manage either side anymore’ derby.

Perhaps it was always a little tough for Howe coming up against his former club, and the vibrant Matthias Jaissle won’t have any such complications.

It’s a tough one to call though. Both teams could have six points had they held firm in the latter stages of games, while the rival German managers will no doubt have tactical insights about each other.

Both teams to score in a draw at 7/2 offers plenty of appeal given the attacking talent on show so that’s the first bet.

In the goalscorer markets, Marcus Tavernier scored against Manchester City and he could be on penalties. Take the 15/4 that he finds the net.

For Newcastle, let’s recall that Yoane Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals in his final season at Brentford.

The DR Congo striker has hit the ground running this term after an injury-hit debut campaign for Newcastle so back him to follow up his goal at Spurs by netting here at 15/8.